Home > News > World >

Somaliland court jails poet for 3 years over poem about unity


In Somaliland Court jails poet for 3 years over poem about unity

Prosecutors deemed her actions to be a violation of the sovereignty and secession of Somaliland.

  • Published:
Somaliland court jails poet for 3 years over poems about unity play

Naciima Qorane

(Radio Dalsan)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A court in Somaliland has sentenced poet Naciima Qorane to three years in prison for what has been described as "anti-national activity".

Qorane had been arrested at the Egal International Airport in January 2018 when she returned from Mogadishu, Somalia's capital city, where she allegedly recited poems calling for unity.

Somaliland's self-declared independence after its 1991 breakaway from Somalia has resulted in regional tensions that have been ongoing for decades.

According to Garowe Online, Qorane attended a TEDx event in Mogadishu and presented her Somali Unity poems to the audience. Her January arrest was linked to writings and perceptions of Somalia's unity and separatism.

Prosecutors deemed her actions to be a violation of the "sovereignty and secession of Somaliland" as the nation continues to face an uphill battle to gain international recognition. The prosecution alleged that Qorane called Somaliland a 'region' and 'insulted and defamed' the government.

During an interview in 2016, Qorane had said she was not afraid of being imprisoned for her beliefs after getting death threats and warnings not to step foot in Somaliland.

She said, "If it happens though I am not expecting the jail was built not for animals but for people. I will be released one day and the prison experience is not going to change my views."

Human rights violation

The Human Rights Centre has requested the release of the poet, with its director, Guled Jama, expressing concerns over rights violations.

"We are very concerned about the conviction and sentence of Naima. Freedom of expression is enshrined and protected by the Constitution of Somaliland," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Cancer: Japan to try 'world's first urine test' to spot disease Cancer Japan to try 'world's first urine test' to spot disease
Choi Eun-hee: South Korean actress once kidnapped by North dies at 91 Choi Eun-hee South Korean actress once kidnapped by North dies at 91
Rodrigo Duterte: Confusion, blame game fuels Philippines vaccine scandal Rodrigo Duterte Confusion, blame game fuels Philippines vaccine scandal
Xi Jinping: China growth beats forecasts in face of trade row, financial risk Xi Jinping China growth beats forecasts in face of trade row, financial risk
In Cyprus: Rival leaders fail to revive reunification talks In Cyprus Rival leaders fail to revive reunification talks
Colombia: Rebels suspend handover of Ecuador press team's bodies Colombia Rebels suspend handover of Ecuador press team's bodies

Recommended Videos

World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model
World News: We Don't Want More Money - Doctors Protest World News We Don't Want More Money - Doctors Protest
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding



Top Articles

1 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
2 In Syria Air defence shoots down missiles over Homsbullet
3 In Salvador Missing journalist found dead on roadside: mediabullet
4 White House Trump to host Nigerian president April 30bullet
5 Salman Saudi king denounces 'blatant interference' by Iran in...bullet
6 In Syria Chemical probe to begin after Western strikesbullet
7 In Somaliland Court jails poet for 3 years over poem about unitybullet
8 Saddam Hussein Years after hanging, ex-president mystery...bullet
9 In Daraa After Ghouta, Syria army to target cradle of revoltbullet
10 Emmanuel Macron Turkey says French president won't...bullet

Related Articles

In Somalia Bomb blast at packed stadium kills 5 football fans
Donald Trump US lifts travel ban on Chad
In Mogadishu At least 14 killed in car bombing
Economy UN and EU say food insecurity worsens as conflicts rage
Moussa Faki Mahamat AU chief meets Tillerson, says Trump slur in 'the past'
In Ethiopia Government buys stake in Dubai-managed Somaliland port
Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two
World U.S. strikes al-Qaida target in southern Libya, expanding shadow war there
Politics 13 incredible stories of American servicemen who were awarded the Medal of Honor — the military's highest honor
In Somalia Women defy strict rules to play football

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

California Governor Jerry Brown has insisted any National Guard deployment to the state's border with Mexico focus only on cross-border crime rather than detaining unauthorized migrants
Trump California rejects initial National Guard border plan
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim shows a picture of the new Mexico City airport project in a press conference
In Mexico Billionaire Slim jumps into election spat over airport
Lifestyle habits of fathers and mothers can have a direct impact on the health of their children
Child Care Parental diet before conception affects baby's health
A team of experts is set to begin field work in the Syrian town of Douma, site of an alleged regime chemical attack
In Syria Chemical arms probe stalled due to 'security concerns'