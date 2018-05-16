Home > News > World >

South Africa's ousted Jacob Zuma poses problems for new govt


Jacob Zuma South Africa's ousted leader poses problems for new president

Three months ago, Jacob Zuma was ousted as president of South Africa, in a humiliating end to his nine-year rule.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Frenemies? Zuma, left, and Ramaphosa shake hands at a farewell cocktail function for Zuma, in a picture released by the South African government play

Frenemies? Zuma, left, and Ramaphosa shake hands at a farewell cocktail function for Zuma, in a picture released by the South African government

(GCIS/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three months ago, Jacob Zuma was ousted as president of South Africa, in a humiliating end to his nine-year rule.

But he and his supporters seem determined to not go quietly.

Zuma reluctantly resigned from office after the ruling ANC party turned against him as his legal troubles and corruption scandals mounted ahead of next year's elections.

His forced exit brought an end to a presidency marred by increasing anger over unemployment, poor housing and decrepit services for many poor black communities in post-apartheid South Africa.

His successor Cyril Ramaphosa promised a "new dawn" for citizens and foreign investors.

But Zuma's shadow is looming large over the Ramaphosa era as his allies launch a fightback within the African National Congress (ANC).

"There is bad blood there, and Zuma is feeling betrayed -- it is an open secret," political analyst Somadoda Fikeni from the UNISA university in Pretoria told AFP.

Zuma, a Zulu traditionalist from the key province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), has tapped into his homeland support since being dethroned.

"He has retreated to his traditional base of KZN -- that's where he may cause the most damage," said Fikeni.

"Some of his associates fear that his fall from grace may lead to their own fall -- so, by keeping him strong, they are attempting to bargain" for their own position.

'Hands off Zuma'

Zuma's most notable public appearance since his resignation was in April in the dock of the High Court in Durban, the capital of KZN, to face corruption charges dating back to before he came to power.

He turned the event into a public rally, emerging from court to address several hundred supporters who were singing "Tell us what he has done wrong" and "Hands off Zuma".

Zuma told them the charges against him were "politically motivated" -- a defiant speech signalling his determination to extract the maximum political price from the ANC and Ramaphosa for his ousting.

KwaZulu-Natal, the largest region of ANC membership in the country, has been a fierce battleground between party factions -- often spilling into violence and even a string of assassinations.

"The network of patronage built around Jacob Zuma... is still alive -- and desperate for survival," political commentator Justice Malala wrote this week.

"This faction is regrouping... They intend to build an anti-Ramaphosa stronghold in KZN."

Zuma, 76, was due to stand down as president at the 2019 elections after serving the maximum two terms.

But his apparent plan to ensure protection by positioning his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as his successor was derailed when she was defeated by Ramaphosa in the December vote for a new party leader.

Ramaphosa's narrow victory did not give him complete control of the party.

Zuma ally Ace Magashule was elected to the senior role of party secretary-general, while Ramaphosa appointed Dlamini-Zuma as a minister in a compromise gesture.

The challenges facing the new president have been underlined by his efforts to force North West province premier Supra Mahumapelo, another Zuma loyalist accused of corruption, from office.

Mahumapelo refused to resign, and Ramaphosa took the unprecedented step of taking the provincial administration under central government control.

Avoiding prison

Ahead of elections that could threaten the ANC's hold on power for the first time, Ramaphosa must unite the party -- despite Zuma's manoeuvrings -- and revive its image battered by record unemployment and stagnant growth.

Zuma built pockets of loyalty in local ANC branches throughout his years in office, and the threat of him rallying anti-Ramaphosa support presents a tricky test for the new president.

The ultimate goal for Zuma is likely to be to retain enough political influence to fend off a jail term as multiple corruption allegations make their way to court.

"The prosecuting authorities may be influenced to not prosecute him vigorously," Pierre De Vos, constitutional law expert at the University of Cape Town, told AFP.

"But in principle, the support he has shouldn't make any difference whether he will be convicted."

Some analysts predict his legal battle could last a decade.

For now, Zuma is spending time at his Nkandla homestead in KZN -- a sprawling property where public funds to build a swimming pool and other upgrades led to him being rebuked by the Constitutional Court in 2017.

He is also reportedly planning to marry 24-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco, who is 52 years his junior and would become his fifth current wife.

Mhlabunzima Memela, a senior ANC figure close to Zuma, dismissed reports of Zuma being involved in factional party battles.

"The former president is not contesting anything," he told AFP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

North Korea: Country threatens to cancel US summit North Korea Country threatens to cancel US summit
United Nations: UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans United Nations UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans
Mike Pompeo: US Secretary of State ends diplomatic hiring freeze Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State ends diplomatic hiring freeze
Cambridge Analytica: US Justice Department, FBI probing British marketing analytics firm - Report Cambridge Analytica US Justice Department, FBI probing British marketing analytics firm - Report
In US: Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcano In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcano
Venezuela: Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote Venezuela Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet
6 Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan set for major cabinet reshufflebullet
7 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank if...bullet
8 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
9 In Italy Anti-establishment parties set to announce...bullet
10 Ghana Country fights malaria chemical resistance with...bullet

Related Articles

In South Africa People protests over new minimum wage
Cyril Ramaphosa S.Africa riots force new president to hurry home
South Africa 'Mama' Winnie Mandela laid to rest
In South Africa Opposition leader re-elected as polls loom
In South Africa Arms firm's ex-lawyer speaks out ahead of Zuma's day in court
Jacob Zuma Former South African President in court on April 6 over corruption charges
Jacob Zuma South Africa's ousted leader arrives at court over graft charges
In South Africa ANC to remove Zuma as head of state
Jacob Zuma How S.Africa's president might leave office
Jacob Zuma ANC bosses clear diaries as president exit looms

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet

World

European Union leaders will try to forge a united response at a summit in Bulgaria to US President Donald Trump's shock decisions on the Iran nuclear deal and trade tariffs
Donald Trump EU leaders seek united front on US President
Anwar was heir-apparent to the premiership until Mahathir sacked him in 1998 and he was subsequently jailed
In Malaysia Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim says poll win offers hope
Twitter says it is taking a new approach in the battle against online trolls, focusing on behavior of some users in addition to content
Twitter Micro-blogging site tweak steps up fight against trolls
Mahathir vows no deals with his predecessor
Mahathir Mohamad New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib