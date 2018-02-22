Home > News > World >

South Korea spends 240m won ($220,000) on Kim Jong-un's delegates


Moon Jae-In Seoul picks up $260-per-meal tab for N. Korea delegates: reports

The South Korean government spent more than $260 per meal per person for the high-level North Korean delegates including leader Kim Jong Un's sister who visited the Winter Olympics, reports said.

  • Published:
North Korea sent leader Kim Jong Un's sister to the Games, along with ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam play

North Korea sent leader Kim Jong Un's sister to the Games, along with ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The South Korean government spent more than $260 per meal per person for the high-level North Korean delegates including leader Kim Jong Un's sister who visited the Winter Olympics, reports said.

The nuclear-armed North sent four top officials including Kim Yo Jong and the ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, along with 18 support staff, to the Pyeongchang Winter Games as it mounted a charm offensive.

The February 9-11 trip cost the Seoul government a total of 240 million won ($220,000), Yonhap news agency cited a unification ministry as saying.

That included 130 million won for accommodation including rooms at luxury hotels in Seoul and Gangneung, 50 million won for transport and another 50 million won for food, it said late Wednesday.

On the basis that the delegates ate eight meals during their two and a half day stay, the food cost averages 284,000 won per meal per head, or $261.

The menus for the delegates included pollack, kimchi and soju at the South's presidential Blue House where they met President Moon Jae-In, and marinated beef at a farewell dinner in Seoul.

The two Koreas reached a deal last month to send the North's athletes, artistes, cheerleaders and senior delegates to the February 9-25 Games and agreed that Seoul would shoulder the cost of their trips.

The South budgeted about 3 billion won for the purpose, excluding the athletes' costs, which officials said would be covered by the International Olympic Committee.

The isolated, impoverished but nuclear-armed North is under a thick layer of sanctions imposed over its widely condemned atomic and missile tests.

The North's participation in what Seoul promoted as a "peace Olympics" raised concerns over potential violations of the sanctions, from a visit by a blacklisted Pyongyang official to free Samsung smartphones given to all Olympics athletes.

The UN Security Council temporarily lifted the sanction on Choe Hwi, a senior Pyongyang sports official, while the North's athletes reportedly declined to accept the high-end gadgets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State to N.Korea on talks: 'I'm listening'
Thomas Bach No concerns over North Korea 'hijack', says Olympics chief
Olympics North Korea holds military parade on eve of Games
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader's sister arrives in South Korea for historic visit
Kim Jong-Un North Korea leader's sister to visit S.Korea in historic first
Kim Jong Un North Korean power and protocol on show in the South
Kim Yong Nam About North Korea's 'Tape Recorder' head of state
In South Korea Two Koreas hold top-level talks in Olympic rapprochement
Moon Jae-In S. Korea's President watches concert with Kim Jong Un's sister
Moon Jae-in South Korea's President watches concert with Kim Jong Un's sister

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'