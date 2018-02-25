Home > News > World >

South Korean cosmetics lay foundation to seduce Europe


Business South Korean cosmetics lay foundation to seduce Europe

South Korean cosmetics brands, wildly successful at home and across Asia, now have their eye on the European beauty market where their penetration is, for now, only skin-deep.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korea's leading cosmetics firm Amore Pacific has launched its top brand Sulwhasoo at the upmarket Galeries Lafayette department store as it looks to seduce European consumers play

South Korea's leading cosmetics firm Amore Pacific has launched its top brand Sulwhasoo at the upmarket Galeries Lafayette department store as it looks to seduce European consumers

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Korean cosmetics brands, wildly successful at home and across Asia, now have their eye on the European beauty market where their penetration is, for now, only skin-deep.

Picking luxury goods powerhouse France as its bridgehead to seduce European consumers, South Korea's leading cosmetics firm Amore Pacific launched its top brand Sulwhasoo at the upmarket Galeries Lafayette department store a few months ago.

Britain is the next planned stop for Amore next year, when the company also plans to launch its other flagship brand, Laneige.

The Korean industry has a solid reputation for innovation and a particular knack for blending natural far eastern ingredients -- such as green tea, ginseng root or even snail slime -- into beauty products.

Riding the Korean Wave

Hallyu, the "Korean Wave" of pop culture sweeping Asia since the 1990s, has given cosmetics sales a big lift, with young fans wanting to make up just like their K-Drama or K-Pop idols, or even become K-Beauty ambassadors for big brands.

Amore Pacific, which had sales of around $5.6 billion last year, is still heavily reliant on its domestic market, which accounts for two-thirds of its revenues.

K-beauty is a thing all across Asia, and unlocking Europe is the next challenge play

K-beauty is a thing all across Asia, and unlocking Europe is the next challenge

(AFP)

Its European and North American operations pale by comparison, generating combined sales of less than $100 million.

"The company's aim today is to widen its geographical presence beyond Asia," Thierry Maman, head of Amore Pacific Europe, told AFP.

Tensions with Chinese clients after South Korea allowed the United States to install a missile shield added urgency to the group's ongoing drive towards "globalisation", said Maman, who was a manager at French luxury conglomerate LVMH before joining Amore.

'Real skill'

One of the challenges for European expansion is that the Korean Wave of pop culture has not really taken off there.

The Hallyu association can even be a bit of a drawback, says Laura Koeppler, who co-manages the Korean Smooch online store which sells avant-garde cosmetics made in Seoul to European customers.

Koeppler said early Korean cosmetics imports to Europe rode a wave of enthusiasm for Kawai, meaning "cute" in Japanese, including TonyMoly and Skin79 which makes face masks in the shape of a panda.

"Consumers thought that that is what South Korea is about," she told AFP.

Koeppler said that, actually "there is real skill" in K-Beauty, which has come up with game-changing products such as BB creams, good at covering imperfections, CC Creams, which improve complexion, and so-called "cushions", which blend skincare and make-up ingredients into a single product.

Merging traditional Asian ingredients with ultra-high tech components is another hallmark of Korean cosmetics making.

South Korean beauty and skincare require different "application rituals" than those Europeans are used to, said Thierry Maman.

"There is a need for guidance" for European consumers wanting to work Korean products into their routine.

"The priority for western brands is the effectiveness and the quantity of active ingredients that they manage to incorporate" in a beauty product, he said.

Appeal to the senses

But in Asia "the smell, the touch and the pleasure that a cream brings" are just as important, according to Maman.

A number of Western beauty companies have copied South Korean cosmetics inventions, industry experts say.

But sometimes they simply buy into local companies for fast Asian market exposure, such as when Unilever picked up South Korea's Carver, LVMH bought a stake in CLIO Cosmetics and Estee Lauder invested in Dr. Jar+ and DTRT.

L'Oreal may be the next global giant to pick up a South Korean cosmetics maker play

L'Oreal may be the next global giant to pick up a South Korean cosmetics maker

(AFP)

These acquisitions "show that western beauty giants acknowledge K-Beauty players as a fast and effective instrument to capture China and emerging Asian markets. Private equity firms will continue to drive such deals, attracting the appetite of western beauty giants", said Sunny Um, Asian beauty sector analyst at the Euromonitor research firm.

L'Oreal, the world's biggest beauty products company, could be next on the takeover trail.

"We're looking at all acquisition opportunities in South Korea," L'Oreal's chief executive, Jean-Paul Agon, said recently.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Enrique Pena Nieto: Mexican leader's visit with Trump shelved over wall Enrique Pena Nieto Mexican leader's visit with Trump shelved over wall
Angela Merkel: German chancellor to appoint key party critic to cabinet Angela Merkel German chancellor to appoint key party critic to cabinet
Bashar Al-Assad: UN diplomats locked in talks on Syria ceasefire Bashar Al-Assad UN diplomats locked in talks on Syria ceasefire
Joseph Kabila: Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party supporters storm cathedral Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party supporters storm cathedral
Jeremy Corbyn: UK Tory MP apologises to opposition leader over spy claim Jeremy Corbyn UK Tory MP apologises to opposition leader over spy claim
Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela opens nominations for presidential vote as US protests Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opens nominations for presidential vote as US protests

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
5 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday after...bullet
6 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
7 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North...bullet
8 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet
9 Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at...bullet
10 In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near...bullet

Related Articles

Novartis Greek MPs to back probe into Swiss pharmaceutical giant's bribery allegations
UNICEF Babies born in poorest countries still face 'alarming' risks
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State to N.Korea on talks: 'I'm listening'
Kim Ki-duk Abused actress slams top director's Berlinale defence
UN Japan reports suspected North Korea sanctions breach
Mike Pence Secret US, N. Korea meeting planned, then scrapped
Tech Samsung set to launch new flagship smartphones
Winter Olympics Relatives protest visit by N. Korea general blamed for warship sinking
Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
Kim Jong-Un North Korea calls UN chief 'henchman' of the US

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The first Riyadh half marathon drew an international all-male field
Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonians wave flags during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence in capital Tallin
Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe celebrated his 94th birthday Saturday with a private black-tie party hosted by his family, three months after he was ousted from power
Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
A party congress for Cameroon's main opposition Social Democratic Front held in the western city of Bamenda
In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate