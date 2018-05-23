Home > News > World >

Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget


Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget

After months of suspense, Spain's government finally got the guarantee it needed that the 2018 budget would be approved after a Basque nationalist party said Wednesday it would vote in favour of the spending plan.

  • Published:
Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) spokesman Aitor Esteban (L) congratulates Mariano Rajoy after being re-elected during the parliamentary investiture vote for Spanish prime minister at the Spanish Congress play

Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) spokesman Aitor Esteban (L) congratulates Mariano Rajoy after being re-elected during the parliamentary investiture vote for Spanish prime minister at the Spanish Congress

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After months of suspense, Spain's government finally got the guarantee it needed that the 2018 budget would be approved after a Basque nationalist party said Wednesday it would vote in favour of the spending plan.

The Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), whose five lawmakers are key for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's minority government in a parliamentary vote on the budget scheduled for later Wednesday, said in a statement it had "decided, out of a sense of responsibility, to vote yes to the budget".

Approval of the budget is crucial for the survival of Rajoy's government until the end of its term in 2020 when the next general election is due, according to analysts.

But the PNV, which rules the northern Basque Country region, had for months threatened to withhold its crucial support unless Madrid lifted its direct rule on Catalonia imposed last October after a failed secession bid.

Rajoy is not willing to give Catalonia back its autonomy after the region's new president Quim Torra named a new government that includes jailed and exiled former ministers who backed last year's secession bid, a move the prime minister rejected.

The PNV, however, is deeply opposed to direct rule as it guards its own region's autonomy fiercely.

But while it kept up the suspense until the last minute, it is in the party's interest for the budget to be approved as it managed to persuade Rajoy's Popular Party (PP) to include a significant pension rise in the spending plan.

The PNV, which has governed the northern Basque region for most of the past four decades, pressed the PP to agree to index the rise in state pensions to the inflation rate.

Tens of thousands of pensioners have taken to the streets of Spanish cities in recent months to demand higher pensions, with the protest especially large in the Basque region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Nicolas Maduro: Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus' Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Cuba: Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90 Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
United Nations: New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Philip Roth: Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub
Giuseppe Conte: Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president Giuseppe Conte Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
7 In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel eastbullet
8 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
9 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition...bullet
10 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet

Related Articles

Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets backing for budget despite Catalan crisis
Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in
Catalonia A new regional government finally in sight?
ETA Group legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties
Spain Country vows no let-up for terror convicts as ETA dissolves
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country
Carles Puigdemont Spain gives Germany new ousted leader's info for extradition
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince meets Spain king as warship sale mooted
In Madrid Saudi crown prince arrives on last stop of global tour

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019
In Spain Chef Adria to reopen El Bulli as food lab in 2019
Members of the Molina Theissen family hug each other, after hearing court's verdict
In Guatemala Ex-army chief jailed for 1981 rape and torture
The Turkish lira for the first time ever tested the 5.0 ceiling
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President hits Turkey currency storm month before polls
"In a year's time from 23 to 26 May, Europe's future will be in the hands of some 450 million Europeans from 27 countries," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said a year ahead of elections that will take place just weeks after Brexit
European Union Parliament chief fears rise of eurosceptics in 2019