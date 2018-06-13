Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud


Maxim Huerta Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud

Spain's culture and sports minister Maxim Huerta resigned Wednesday after it emerged he has been fined for tax fraud, in a blow to the Socialist government that took over only last week.

  • Published:
Spanish minister of culture and sports Maxim Huerta resigned a week after the new government took over when it emerged he was fined for tax evasion play

Spanish minister of culture and sports Maxim Huerta resigned a week after the new government took over when it emerged he was fined for tax evasion

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain's culture and sports minister Maxim Huerta resigned Wednesday after it emerged he has been fined for tax fraud, in a blow to the Socialist government that took over only last week.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ousted conservative Mariano Rajoy with a June 1 no-confidence vote in parliament sparked by corruption convictions against former senior officials of his Popular Party (PP).

Sanchez won praise worldwide for appointing a cabinet made up mostly of women as well as for offering to take in a ship with 629 migrants aboard when Italy's populist government and Malta refused them safe port.

But the string of positive press coverage ended Wednesday when online daily El Confidencial reported that Huerta, an award-winning author and television celebrity, evaded 218,322 euros ($256,462) in tax between 2006-2008 by using a shell company.

A court last year ordered that he pay over 360,000 euros to the tax office -- the amount he tried to evade plus fines and interest payments, it added.

"I am stepping down," Huerta told a news conference a week after he was sworn in on June 7, adding that the fine stemmed from a change in criteria used by the tax authority.

Spanish minister of culture and sports Maxim Huerta faces the press after it emerged he had been fined for tax fraud play

Spanish minister of culture and sports Maxim Huerta faces the press after it emerged he had been fined for tax fraud

(AFP)

According to Spanish media, Huerta's term in office is the shortest of any minister in Spain's modern history.

"I have paid this fine twice," he said.

"The first time to the tax office...and I am paying it for the second time here, conscious that innocence is not worth anything before this pack of hounds," Huerta added in a reference to a firestorm sparked by the fraud report.

He said he was fully up to date with his tax payments and stressed he had decided to resign "autonomously".

No tolerance

The leader of anti-establishment party Podemos, which backed the Socialist party's no-confidence vote in parliament, had called for Huerta's resignation.

"We will not back behaviours which remind us of the PP," Pablo Iglesias told journalists earlier Wednesday.

"If Maxim Huerta tried to defraud the tax office, he should resign immediately, and if not, Pedro Sanchez should dismiss him."

Spanish minister of culture and sports Maxim Huerta resigned after it emerged he had been fined for tax fraud last year play

Spanish minister of culture and sports Maxim Huerta resigned after it emerged he had been fined for tax fraud last year

(AFP)

In a Twitter message after the resignation, Iglesias said the prime minister had initially backed Huerta but "Spain is no longer what it was".

"As we said this morning, citizens no longer tolerate these things. I commend the government for hearing and rectifying," he added.

The PP also demanded Huerta's resignation while centrist party Ciudadanos called on him to explain himself to lawmakers.

Huerta will be replaced by Jose Guirao, who headed Madrid's Reina Sofia modern art museum between 1994 and 2001, the government said.

'Hated' sports

During a TV interview in 2015, Sanchez, who was then head of the opposition Socialists, said that if he learned that a top party official used a company to pay less taxes, he would fire them.

Huerta had already sparked controversy when he was appointed a minister after media uncovered a Twitter message from 2010 where he said he "hated" sports.

He adjusted his views, saying, "I am not athletic, I say this because of everything that has emerged.

"I don't like to practise sports, but I love sports.

"That doesn't mean anything. I will support and love sports and support all athletes because they are heroes and heroines," he added.

Huerta was one of just six men in Sanchez's government, among 11 women, the most of any administration in modern Spanish history.

He is well known in Spain having spent years as a presenter on popular morning television show "El Programa de Ana Rosa", which mixes celebrity gossip with politics and social issues.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Giorgi Kvirikashvili: Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests Giorgi Kvirikashvili Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests
Italy: France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
In Russia: Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea In Russia Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea
Migrant Rescue: Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In Yemen: UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
In Italy: From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast...bullet
6 US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as...bullet
7 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
8 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on...bullet
9 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
10 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in...bullet

Related Articles

In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
In Italy Migrants on Aquarius to be transferred to Italian ships and taken to Spain
Football De Gea demands public apology from Spanish PM
Pedro Sanchez Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance'
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement
In Spain New government brings mix of hope and disillusion
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women
World Pedro Sánchez, Spain's new leader, returns from the political wilderness
Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat
Air strike in late May damaged the maintenance hub at the Hodeidah port, where Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have now launched a major offensive to take back the city from rebels. The fighting is greatly disrupting desperately needed food aid supplies.
In Yemen Hundreds of children at risk in battle: French charity
Canada, Mexico and the United States will host the 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup US, Mexico and Canada win race to host tournament
A pro-government Yemeni soldier fires a machine gun on June 7, 2018 near the town of Al Jah southeast of Hodeida
Yemen Government forces launch assault on rebel-held port city