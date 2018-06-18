Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed over graft conviction


Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed over graft conviction

The Spanish king's brother-in-law was jailed Monday after losing an appeal against a graft conviction, the prison authorities said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Urdangarin had been given until midnight to turn up at the prison play

Urdangarin had been given until midnight to turn up at the prison

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Spanish king's brother-in-law was jailed Monday after losing an appeal against a graft conviction, the prison authorities said.

Inaki Urdangarin, the husband of King Felipe's sister Cristina, entered the prison in Brieva, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Madrid at 8am (0600 GMT), a spokesman said.

The former Olympic handball player was sentenced to five years and 10 months of prison for embezzling millions of euros in a case which caused uproar in Spain and tainted the royal family's image.

His jail term began as King Felipe VI was to begin an official visit to the United States where he will meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Urdangarin had been given until midnight to turn up at the prison, a small facility capable of housing up to 162 inmates, which is mainly used for women.

The 50-year-old had been found guilty last year of embezzling millions of euros between 2004 and 2006 from a non-profit foundation he headed on the island of Majorca.

Urdangarin's incarceration came six days after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal, drawing a line under a graft scandal which first emerged in 2010 during Spain's financial crisis, with Urdangarin seen as a symbol of the elite's perceived corruption.

The scandal contributed to the decision of King Felipe VI's father Juan Carlos I to abdicate in 2014

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefire In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefire
US-North Korea Summit: Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full denuclearisation US-North Korea Summit Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full denuclearisation
In Japan: Three dead, 200 hurt as strong quake jolts Osaka In Japan Three dead, 200 hurt as strong quake jolts Osaka
In East Syria: Dozens of pro-regime fighters killed in strike In East Syria Dozens of pro-regime fighters killed in strike
In Yemen: UN ceasefire efforts in fizzle In Yemen UN ceasefire efforts in fizzle
In France: Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno statebullet
3 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
4 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
5 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally...bullet
6 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on anglophone...bullet
7 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for...bullet
8 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of...bullet
9 In Glasgow Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - againbullet
10 In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two...bullet

Related Articles

In Yemen UN ceasefire efforts in fizzle
In East Syria Dozens of pro-regime fighters killed in strike
In Japan Three dead, 200 hurt as strong quake jolts Osaka
US-North Korea Summit Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full denuclearisation
In Zimbabwe Split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory
Angela Merkel German Chancellor faces ultimatum from ally over migrants
Earthquake Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk
In Turkey Jailed Kurdish leader makes first TV appeal ahead of vote
In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Angela Merkel faces a possible ultimatum from hardliners in her bloc to tighten asylum rules
Angela Merkel German Chancellor faces ultimatum from ally over migrants
Supporters of imprisoned Selahattin Demirtas, presidential candidate of People's Democratic Party (HDP), hold up the lights of their phones during a rally in Istanbul
In Turkey Jailed Kurdish leader makes first TV appeal ahead of vote
Activists from the ruling Zanu-PF march for peace in Harare ahead of polls
In Zimbabwe Split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory
A shop employee clears broken bottles following an earthquake near Osaka, western Japan
Earthquake Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk