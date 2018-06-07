Pulse.com.gh logo
Spanish royals to visit United States next week


King Felipe VI Spanish royals to visit United States next week

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will head to the United States next week and meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The Spanish king and queen will meet with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania June 19, 2018

The Spanish king and queen will meet with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania June 19, 2018

(AFP/File)
The royals will also take in New Orleans and San Antonio during their six-day trip starting on June 14, the ministry said in a statement.

The royals will also take in New Orleans and San Antonio during their six-day trip starting on June 14, the ministry said in a statement.

The two cities are celebrating their tricentennial this year and "have important historical evidence of the deep and close ties that link Spain and the United States," the statement added.

The Spanish king and queen will get together with Trump and his wife Melania on June 19 on the last day of their visit.

They royals will be accompanied during the trip by the new Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, a former European parliament president.

The royal couple met with former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle at the White House in 2015.

