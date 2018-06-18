Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory


In Zimbabwe Split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory

Zimbabwe's divided opposition could bolster the long ruling party's chances of victory after failing to forge a solid coalition for the country's first elections without Robert Mugabe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Activists from the ruling Zanu-PF march for peace in Harare ahead of polls play

Activists from the ruling Zanu-PF march for peace in Harare ahead of polls

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zimbabwe's divided opposition could bolster the long ruling party's chances of victory after failing to forge a solid coalition for the country's first elections without Robert Mugabe.

Twenty-three candidates –- the highest number in the country's election history -- are in the running for the presidential race after haggling over the allocation of parliamentary seats, scuttling a plan by the opposition to form a united front in general elections due on July 30.

But the real battle is seen to be between the ruling Zanu-PF and the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), the party which has posed the most formidable challenge to Zanu-PF's grip on power.

The main presidential candidates are Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, who succeeded Mugabe after a brief military takeover last November and Nelson Chamisa, 40, who took over as leader of the MDC following the death of opposition veteran Morgan Tsvangirai in February.

"The unprecedented numbers of aspiring candidates is an indication of the opening of political space and an interest by Zimbabweans to take part in politics," said Rushweat Mukundu, of Zimbabwe Democracy Institute.

Mnangagwa who took over from Mugabe, ending his nearly four-decade rule in which he presided over the country's economic and political decline, has vowed to hold clean elections and break from past history of violence-tainted polls.

Zanu-PF "has created the impression that it has broken from its past of violent and contestable elections, hence the unprecedented numbers of those who have come out to contest," said Harare-based independent analyst Alexander Rusero, adding many have no following "beyond their small cliques and the churches they attend".

"At best this is counterfeit democracy," which festers confusion among the opposition while Mnangagwa enjoys the benefit of incumbency.

Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party, riven by factionalism which began as a battle over Mugabe's succession, is also battling to stay together.

'Counterfeit democracy'

In May the party held a so-called "healing session" to appease disgruntled members who had threatened to "donate" their votes to the opposition, or stand as independents amid accusations of rigging and favouritism during primary elections.

"It's not the number of candidates that's worrying but the phenomenon of rebels who are insisting on standing without the blessing of their parties," according to University of Zimbabwe's Eldred Masunungure.

"This is going to have an impact on both Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance".

Some 5.6 million people are registered to vote in the election which has attracted the interest of many first-time voters desperate for change in a country ruled by Zanu-PF rule since independence from Britain in 1980.

"I was born under Zanu-PF and all I have known is poverty and suffering," said Harare street vendor, Takudzwa Mutepeya "for us this is a vote for change".

Mnangagwa has pledged to revive the country's moribund economy which took a toll from years of misrule, and to mend fences with Zimbabwe's former Western allies who severed ties over the Mugabe regime's tainted human rights record.

Chamisa has said, if elected, he will create a $100-billion economy in a decade.

'A vote for change'

Other candidates include Mugabe's former deputy Joice Mujuru, ex-cabinet minister Nkosana Moyo, Thokozani Khupe from a breakaway faction of the MDC, and musician and sculptor Taurai Mteki.

Businesswoman Violet Mariyacha, 61, returned home after 25 years in Britain, to join the presidential race.

"I could not continue watching my people suffering," she told AFP. "I came to be the new face of Zimbabwe's politics".

Human rights activist and presidential candidate Lovemore Madhuku is in the election "to introduce an alternative voice. We are fed up with ... having two dominant parties that are simply doing nothing except fighting each other".

Previous elections have been marred by violence, intimidation and charges of electoral fraud including stuffing of the electoral roll with phantom voters including long-deceased people.

In 2008 the then opposition leader Tsvangirai withdrew from a presidential run-off election citing the deaths of scores of his supporters.

The lead-up to the election has so far been calm. For the first time the state broadcaster covered the launch of the main opposition MDC's manifesto live on television while police allowed a march calling for reforms including giving foreign-based citizens to right to vote without having to travel back home.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In France: Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead of election Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead of election
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor faces ultimatum from ally over migrants Angela Merkel German Chancellor faces ultimatum from ally over migrants
In Turkey: Jailed Kurdish leader makes first TV appeal ahead of vote In Turkey Jailed Kurdish leader makes first TV appeal ahead of vote
Earthquake: Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk Earthquake Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk
Boko Haram: Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno statebullet
3 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
4 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
5 In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attackbullet
6 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World...bullet
7 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on...bullet
8 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul...bullet
9 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed...bullet
10 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership...bullet

Related Articles

In Zimbabwe Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30
In Zimbabwe No sign of Mugabe at parliament hearing
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe heads to Commonwealth summit to 're-engage'
Robert Mugabe Ousted president yet to move out of official residential wing
Emmerson Mnangagwa Xi hails Mugabe's successor as 'old friend of China'
Grace Mugabe Police 'closing in' on Mugabe's wife in ivory probe: state media
Grace Mugabe Ex-Zimbabwe president's wife under probe for ivory smuggling
Ian Khama Botswana president steps down with 57-date 'farewell tour'
Zimbabwe Britain sends envoy to country ahead of inauguration
Zimbabwe Citizens relish bribe-free roads after Mugabe's fall

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Turkey's main opposition party presidential candidate Muharrem Ince speaks to a crowd of supporters in Istanbul, giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a run for his money just a week before crucial June 24 polls
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight
Far-right activists protest against a gay pride march in central Kiev amid a large police presence
In Kiev Police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march
British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell was arrested after staging a one-man protest in Moscow
In Russia Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to move
Greek protestors were surrounded by police near the small village of Pisoderi
In Greece Protesters clash with police after Macedonia name deal