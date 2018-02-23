Home > News > World >

Strikes pound Syria enclave as world fumbles for response


In Syria Strikes pound rebel enclave as world fumbles for response

More than 400 civilians have been killed in one of the seven-year Syrian conflict's bloodiest episodes and rescuers were finding more bodies buried in the rubble.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Syrian rescuers and civilians run in the Eastern Ghouta rebel enclave on February 22, 2018 play

Syrian rescuers and civilians run in the Eastern Ghouta rebel enclave on February 22, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Syrian regime air strikes and artillery fire hit the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta for a sixth straight day Friday as the world struggled to reach a deal to stop the carnage.

More than 400 civilians have been killed in one of the seven-year Syrian conflict's bloodiest episodes and rescuers were finding more bodies buried in the rubble.

Russia, whose warplanes are also bombing the Eastern Ghouta region, stalled a deal at the United Nations for a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire late Thursday but a vote was rescheduled for later Friday.

Few of the enclave's estimated 400,000 residents -- mostly living in a scattering of towns across the semi-rural area east of the capital -- ventured out on Friday.

An AFP correspondent in Douma, Eastern Ghouta's main town, saw a handful of people stealthily crossing rubble-strewn streets to assess damage to their property or look for food and water.

But death has fallen from the sky relentlessly since government and allied forces intensified their bombardment on Sunday and rocket fire soon forced everybody to run for cover.

Exhausted and famished families cowered in cramped and damp basements, exchanging information on the latest casualties of the government's blitz.

Map of Damascus locating areas of the besieged rebel enclave in Eastern Ghouta hit by regime strikes since February 1. play

Map of Damascus locating areas of the besieged rebel enclave in Eastern Ghouta hit by regime strikes since February 1.

(AFP)

Some of the only people braving the threat of more bombardment were medical staff in those hospitals still standing and rescuers sifting through the wreckage of levelled buildings.

Trapped bodies

The new strikes on Friday killed at least nine people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"The air strikes and the artillery fire are continuing on several towns in Eastern Ghouta," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitoring group, told AFP.

He said that five of the nine people killed on Friday died in air strikes on Douma, the main town in the enclave east of Damascus, and that two of them were children.

The latest deaths brought to 426 the number of people killed since the Syrian regime and its Russian ally intensified their bombardment of the besieged area on February 18. More than 2,000 people have been wounded.

"The death toll is likely to go up, there are many wounded in critical condition and victims trapped in the rubble," said Abdel Rahman.

Diplomats at the United Nations failed to clinch Russian approval late Thursday on a resolution calling for a 30-day truce to allow for humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

A Syrian child walks past debris in Eastern Ghouta on February 22, 2018 play

A Syrian child walks past debris in Eastern Ghouta on February 22, 2018

(AFP)

They then announced that a vote would take place on Friday but did not make clear whether they had rallied Moscow to a new draft.

The latest text softens language in a key provision to say that the council "demands" a ceasefire instead of "decides".

It also specifies that the ceasefire will not apply to "individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated" with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. A previous version simply mentioned the two groups.

World leaders have expressed outrage at the plight of civilians in Eastern Ghouta, which UN chief Antonio Guterres called "hell on earth", but have so far been powerless to halt the bloodshed.

"The UN says it is concerned and calls for a ceasefire, France condemns, but they have given us nothing," said Abu Mustafa, one of the few civilians on the streets of Douma Friday morning.

"Every day we have strikes, destruction. This would draw tears from a rock, there is nobody who hasn't lost a member of their family," said the 50-year-old, who was escorting a wounded person to hospital.

The enclave has been controlled by Islamist and jihadist groups since 2012.

The area is completely surrounded by government-controlled territory and residents are unwilling or unable to flee the deadly siege.

Toothless response

Hala, 9, receives treatment at a makeshift hospital following Syrian government bombardments on rebel-held town in the besieged Eastern Ghouta on February 22, 2018 play

Hala, 9, receives treatment at a makeshift hospital following Syrian government bombardments on rebel-held town in the besieged Eastern Ghouta on February 22, 2018

(AFP)

The dire images of civilian victims bleeding to death in understaffed hospitals and the scope of the urban destruction have shocked the world and drawn comparisons with the devastating 2016 battle for Aleppo.

At the United Nations on Thursday, Syrian representative Bashar al-Jaafari reminded his counterparts that rocket fire from Eastern Ghouta was also targeting civilian areas of Damascus.

According to state media, at least 16 civilians have been killed since February 18.

"Yes, Eastern Ghouta will become another Aleppo," he said, claiming however that, a year on, Aleppo was home to "millions of people living very normally."

The aid community has voiced its frustration at being prevented from assisting civilians in Eastern Ghouta, which has been under government siege since 2013.

"The blocking of this resolution is another failure to end human suffering in Syria, with the UN Security Council rendered impotent as this senseless war rages on," Thomas White, Syria director at the Norwegian Refugee Council told AFP.

Government forces have this month reinforced their deployment around the enclave in preparation for a ground offensive that White said would spark an even worse humanitarian crisis.

A Syrian youth checks the site of government bombardments in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on February 22, 2018 play

A Syrian youth checks the site of government bombardments in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on February 22, 2018

(AFP)

"It will be bloody, costing the lives of thousands of civilians and potentially the displacement of hundreds of thousands more," he said.

"If aid agencies are unable to meet urgent needs now, how can we possibly be prepared to tackle what is yet to come," White said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

Bashar Al-Assad UN bid for Syria ceasefire falters as Russia says no deal
In Afrin Pro-Kurdish party says Turkey lying about 'no civilian deaths'
In Syria Chaos deepens in rebel enclave, global outcry grows
Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threat
Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for end to 'massacre' in Syria
In Eastern Ghouta Fresh rocket fire on Syria enclave kills 13: monitor
Dmitry Peskov Russia denies role in deadly air strikes on Syria's Eastern Ghouta
In Syria Fears and outrage over bloodshed in rebel enclave

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'