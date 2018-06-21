Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Strong' case for further rate hikes - Fed's Powell


In US 'Strong' case for further rate hikes - Fed's Powell

Historically low unemployment and signs of rising inflation mean there is a "strong" case for continued, steady interest rate hikes, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, seen here last week,indicates strong case for more rate hikes play

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, seen here last week,indicates strong case for more rate hikes

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Historically low unemployment and signs of rising inflation mean there is a "strong" case for continued, steady interest rate hikes, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

The Fed this month adopted its seventh rate hike since 2015 and forecast an accelerated pace of increases in its benchmark lending rates, predicting a total of four hikes for the year due to robust hiring and economic activity amid rising prices.

Given current conditions, and with "the risks to the outlook roughly balanced, the case for continued gradual increases in the federal funds rate is strong," Powell said in an address to a European Central Bank forum in Portugal.

The Fed was befuddled last year by the extended weakness in inflation even though unemployment has steadily trended downwards.

But measures of price pressures now show inflation is moving towards the Fed's two percent target. Still, the central bank has signaled it will not overreact, allowing inflation to run a little hot to offset the years when it ran cold.

Nevertheless, analysts say 2018 could be the year when a set of circumstances -- higher oil prices, a weakening dollar and simultaneous global growth not to mention a brewing global trade war -- at last combine with scarce labor and rising employment to drive up prices.

Powell also noted, however, that the Fed faced heightened uncertainty when determining the so-called natural rate of unemployment -- the level at which labor markets are balanced -- making it harder to tell when the central bank should take action.

"Natural rate estimates have always been uncertain and may be even more so now as inflation has become less responsive to the unemployment rate," he said, according to the text of his prepared remarks.

A less direct relationship between the unemployment rate and price pressures "makes it harder to assess whether movements in inflation reflect the cyclical position of the economy or other influences," said Powell.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nikki Haley: US Ambassador slams rights groups after US quits UN council Nikki Haley US Ambassador slams rights groups after US quits UN council
Trump: US President ends family separations: key points Trump US President ends family separations: key points
In Brazil: Country maintains key interest rate at 6.5% In Brazil Country maintains key interest rate at 6.5%
IMF: Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program IMF Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program
In Afghanistan: 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials In Afghanistan 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials
In Spain: Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive In Spain Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
3 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
4 Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of...bullet
5 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
6 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US...bullet
7 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
8 Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boatsbullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govtbullet

Related Articles

In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govt
Justin Trudeau Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong'
In Greece Greeks wary of 'worse' days after bailout
European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination
Mediterranean Sea At least 60 dead after migrant boat sinks
In 2017 Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double
Trump US president no longer 'moral leader of free world': top rights body
United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout
Donald Trump US president promises order to end family separations

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

A picture taken during a Syrian army-organised tour shows massive damage in Eastern Ghouta where the UN says forces loyal to Damascus carried out acts during its recapture which amounted to crimes against humanity
In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
North Korean children continue to confront major health challenges according to the United Nations
United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
Labour prime minister Gordon Brown made Alan Sugar, 71, a lord in 2009, but he left the party in 2015, citing its "negative business policies"
Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet
Russia accused the United States of "gross cynicism" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced a US withdrawal from the UN human rights council
Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout