Home > News > World >

Swiss court jails Guatemala ex-police for prison murders


In Swiss Court jails Guatemala ex-police for prison murders

Guatemala's former police chief Erwin Sperisen was slapped with a 15-year prison sentence on Friday after being reconvicted for the deaths of seven inmates in his home country.

  • Published:
Sperisen resigned as Guatemala's police chief in 2007 and moved to Geneva play

Sperisen resigned as Guatemala's police chief in 2007 and moved to Geneva

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Guatemala's former police chief Erwin Sperisen was slapped with a 15-year prison sentence on Friday after being reconvicted for the deaths of seven inmates in his home country.

Sperisen, who holds dual Swiss and Guatemalan citizenship, had been sentenced to life by a Geneva court in 2014 over his role in the deaths of 10 prisoners.

But the Swiss Federal Tribunal set aside the conviction last year, saying the Geneva court relied on faulty evidence and did not give Sperisen's lawyers sufficient opportunity to confront his accusers.

Prosecutors in the canton of Geneva retried the case this month. The court on Friday found him guilty of complicity in the murders of seven people in Pavon jail in September 2006.

He was however cleared in a separate case involving the alleged summary executions of three prisoners who had escaped from El Infiernito jail in 2005.

Sperisen resigned as Guatemala's police chief in 2007 and moved to Geneva, where his father Eduardo Sperisen-Yurt serves as Guatemala's ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In 2008, several Swiss rights groups acting on behalf of Sperisen's alleged victims began lobbying for his arrest, under rules that allow Swiss citizens to be tried at home for crimes committed abroad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
5 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
6 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media...bullet
9 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
10 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing...bullet

Related Articles

Football Conte backs Chelsea decision to let Salah go
Football FIFA bans Brazilian federation chief over corruption
New York Times Track's New Gender Rules Could Exclude Some Female Athletes
Politics Kim Jong Un's dinner with South Korea's president has a special menu with hidden symbols — here's what they all mean
Sports This is the one tactic used by Roger Federer that other tennis players are being told to copy
Korea Summit Symbolism on menu at dinner
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, UBS, AAPL, DB)
Finance UBS investment bankers were given a target of 300 client meetings a year to boost business — and it seems to be working
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM