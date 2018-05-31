Home > News > World >

Syria's Assad threatens force against US-backed Kurds


Bashar al-Assad Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has warned US-backed Kurdish forces he would not hesitate to use force to retake the third of the country they control.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency on May 10, 2018 shows Syrian President al-Assad giving an interview to Greek Kathimerini newspaper in Damascus play

A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency on May 10, 2018 shows Syrian President al-Assad giving an interview to Greek Kathimerini newspaper in Damascus

(SANA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has warned US-backed Kurdish forces he would not hesitate to use force to retake the third of the country they control.

"The only problem left in Syria is the SDF," Assad told Russia Today in an interview aired Thursday, referring to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces which has spearheaded battles against Islamic State group jihadists.

"We're going to deal with it by two options," he said.

"The first one: we started now opening doors for negotiations. Because the majority of them are Syrians, supposedly they like their country, they don't like to be puppets to any foreigners," Assad said in English.

"We have one option, to live with each other as Syrians. If not, we're going to resort... to liberating those areas by force."

The Kurds in oil-rich northeastern Syria have long pushed for increased autonomy in their heartland but Damascus has insisted it intends to reassert its authority over the entire country.

The SDF, dominated by the militia of a self-proclaimed Kurdish autonomous administration, have air support from the US-led coalition against IS and operate on the ground with US and French special forces.

"It's our land, it's our right and it's our duty to liberate it," Assad said. "The Americans should leave. Somehow they're going to leave."

Both the SDF and Russian-backed Syrian government troops are engaged in separate operations against IS jihadists in eastern Syria, creating a highly volatile situation where de-confliction mechanisms have already been tested several times.

Assad also said that a confrontation between Russia and US forces over Syria was narrowly avoided.

"We were close to have direct conflict between the Russian forces and the American forces," he said.

"Fortunately, it has been avoided, not by the wisdom of the American leadership, but by the wisdom of the Russian leadership."

A US-led wave of Western missile strikes on Syrian government targets across the country last month raised fears of a Russian response and full-blown internationalisation of the seven-year-old conflict.

'No Iranians'

More strikes by US ally Israel have further raised fears that the devastating war, which has left more than 350,000 people dead, could yet escalate.

Israel has claimed that it targeted military infrastructure run by its archfoe Iran, which has been Damascus' other key ally in the conflict.

Assad denied that Tehran had any active troops in Syria and claimed the only Iranians on the Syrian battleground were military advisers.

"The most important fact regarding this issue, is that we don't have Iranian troops," he told RT.

"We could not hide it, and we would not be ashamed to say that we have. We invited the Russians, we could have invited the Iranians," he said.

"We have Iranian officers, who work with the Syrian army as a help but they don't have troops."

Israeli officials "said that they attacked Iranian bases and camps," he said. "Actually we had tens of Syrians, martyred and wounded soldiers, not a single Iranian."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group with a vast network of sources on the ground, has said several Iranians were among those killed in Israeli strikes earlier this month.

Assad, who has reconquered large parts of the country since the start of a vast 2015 Russian military intervention in his favour, struck a conciliatory note and said he expected wide support in former rebel-held areas.

"You have to open the doors and you have to distinguish between different kinds of people," he told RT.

"The majority of the people who were against the government... in the different liberated areas, actually in their hearts they are with the government," Assad said.

"They could tell the difference between having a government and having chaos."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Colombia: FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Arkady Babchenko: Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Klaus Iohannis: Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor Klaus Iohannis Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor
European Union: Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues European Union Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues
In Mexico: Leftist presidential candidate tops 50% in poll In Mexico Leftist presidential candidate tops 50% in poll
In US: Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
3 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant...bullet
7 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead...bullet
8 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
9 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

European Union Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues
In Ukraine Facts about Kremlin critics murdered
In Kabul Militants kill one in attack on interior ministry
Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man
Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition
Anniesa Hasibua Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed in Indonesia fraud
In Kashmir Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations
In Paris Police clear biggest migrant camp

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

President Emmanuel Macron urged countries to stick with multilateral trade institutions in a speech Wednesday at the OECD's annual forum in Paris
Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
"(The adoptive parents) are going to have to have a very difficult conversation with the children they brought up," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said of the country's 20th century doctored birth certificate adoption scandal
In Ireland New child adoption scandal engulfs
Mnangagwa unveiled his party manifesto on May 4 -- the election will be a crucial test of his legitimacy
In Zimbabwe Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30
Palestinian paramedics carry away a wounded protester during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on May 25, 2018
In Gaza Palestinian injured in protests dies of wounds: ministry