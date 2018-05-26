Home > News > World >

Taiwan diplomacy harder than ever in US-China tug of war


In Taiwan Diplomacy harder than ever in US-China tug of war

Diplomacy has never been easy for Taiwan and is becoming ever more complex as it is caught between the United States under an unpredictable leader and an increasingly assertive China, which claims the self-ruling island as its own.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
China is showing insecurity over 'more substantial developments' in US-Taiwan ties, the island's president Tsai Ing-wen says play

China is showing insecurity over 'more substantial developments' in US-Taiwan ties, the island's president Tsai Ing-wen says

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Diplomacy has never been easy for Taiwan and is becoming ever more complex as it is caught between the United States under an unpredictable leader and an increasingly assertive China, which claims the self-ruling island as its own.

In her strongest statement yet over pressure from China, Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen blamed Beijing after Burkina Faso severed ties Thursday with Taipei.

Tsai said China was showing insecurity over "more substantial developments in relations between Taiwan and the US, and other like-minded countries".

The US remains democratic Taiwan's most powerful ally and leading arms supplier, although it gave up official diplomatic ties in 1979 to recognise Beijing.

In recent months, it has made a series of new overtures -- President Donald Trump signed a symbolic bill paving the way for mutual visits by high-level officials and Washington gave long-awaited approval for a licence necessary to sell submarine technology to Taiwan.

Yet while Taiwan's relationship with the US is essential to its security, it must also guard against riling China, its biggest military threat but also the dominant market for the island's export-driven economy.

Beijing officials have described ramped-up Chinese military drills near Taiwan as a warning against asserting its sovereignty. Analysts say they are also a message to Washington.

Foreign minister Joseph Wu -- whose resignation over Burkina Faso was rejected by Tsai -- said earlier this month that furthering Taiwan-US relations must be done "in a very cautious manner".

He described the government as seeking to "advance bilateral interests without creating any kind of trouble for anyone else".

New friends

While Taiwan calls itself a sovereign country, the island has never formally declared a split from the mainland and China sees reunification as its eventual goal.

While Taiwan calls itself a sovereign country, the island has never formally declared a split from the mainland play

While Taiwan calls itself a sovereign country, the island has never formally declared a split from the mainland

(AFP)

Since Tsai came to power two years ago, Beijing has become increasingly hostile and is highly suspicious of her traditionally pro-independence party.

China is using its clout to shut Taiwan out of international meetings and to pressure companies to list the island as a Chinese province on their websites.

To mitigate against Beijing's suppression, Taipei is making a concerted effort to win more international backing.

Tsai is pursuing new business and cooperation with other nations, including through her "southbound policy", which targets 16 south and southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

More countries than ever had voiced support for Taiwan after Beijing blocked it from a major meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month, said Tsai, who cast it as a sign the island was gaining global recognition.

"Taiwan needs to form a broader coalition of willing friends to supplement the support it gets from the US," said Jonathan Sullivan, director of the China Policy Institute at Nottingham University, although he added the US remains the island's top foreign relations priority because of its influence.

Washington shift

Observers say growing frustration with Beijing has prompted the latest supportive gestures from the US towards Taiwan as trade tensions between the world's two largest economies escalate and concerns mount over China's assertiveness in the region.

The United States is Taiwan's leading supplier of arms, including F-16 fighter jets play

The United States is Taiwan's leading supplier of arms, including F-16 fighter jets

(AFP/File)

Relations with China are "no longer serving US interests", said William Stanton, who headed the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) -- the US de-facto embassy in Taipei -- from 2009 to 2012.

Arguably the most liberal place in Asia, Taiwan stands in stark contrast to Communist China's authoritarian one-party state and is a strategic Pacific ally for Washington to counter Beijing's territorial ambitions.

All eyes will be on which US official is sent to the opening of AIT's newly built office complex next month, which cost $250 million.

However, some observers point to Trump's erratic approach to foreign policy and fear Taiwan could be used as a pawn in his negotiations with China.

"It may appear the situation in the US bodes well for Taiwan. But so far, we haven't seen what kind of benefits it is bringing us," said Teng Chung-chian, a diplomacy professor at Taipei's National Chengchi University.

The US has not granted special trade protections to Taiwan, such as relief from steel and aluminium tariffs, he added.

Any US support highlighting Taiwan's claim to sovereignty could also risk a "harsh response" from Beijing, said Kharis Templeman, a political scientist at Stanford University.

But foreign minister Wu dismissed the possibility of Taiwan being used as a bargaining chip by the US, saying the island has "good friends" in the Trump administration.

"Taiwan by itself is also an actor," he added.

"We can also try to judge what is in Taiwan's best interest, and try to find the right policy for Taiwan."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant In Canada Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant
In France: Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China
In Brazil: Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike
In Oman: Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2 In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2
Keiko Fujimori: Peru's powerful siblings head for a split Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Vladimir Putin: President warns trade war risks global economic crisis Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY...bullet
4 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
5 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance...bullet
8 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
9 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for...bullet
10 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet

Related Articles

Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties
Strategy China is cranking up its war of words over Taiwan: It just slapped an iconic Japanese retailer with a $30,000 fine for describing it as a country
Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises
Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Opinion Island or rock? Taiwan defends its claim in South China sea
Beijing First China-made aircraft carrier starts sea trials: state media
Online Controversy US takes to Chinese social media over 'Orwellian' demand
World In speech ostensibly about tax cuts, Trump keeps China in cross hairs

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force
French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping
The United States and China have reached a deal to lift sanctions on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, The New York Times reported
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
Spanish movie director Carla Simon poses during a photo-call for the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival in Cabourg, northwestern France, on June 17, 2017.
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'