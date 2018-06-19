Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Taliban's surprise ceasefire celebrations raise hopes for peace


Afghanistan Taliban's surprise ceasefire celebrations raise hopes for peace

Extraordinary scenes of Afghan Taliban and security forces spontaneously celebrating a historic ceasefire showed many fighters on both sides are fed up with fighting, analysts say, raising hopes for peace in a country ravaged by war.

  • Published:
In jubilant scenes, an Afghan Taliban militant armed with a rocket launcher celebrated the ceasefire with residents of Jalalabad play

In jubilant scenes, an Afghan Taliban militant armed with a rocket launcher celebrated the ceasefire with residents of Jalalabad

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Extraordinary scenes of Afghan Taliban and security forces spontaneously celebrating a historic ceasefire showed many fighters on both sides are fed up with fighting, analysts say, raising hopes for peace in a country ravaged by war.

The jubilant response to the first truce between the Afghan government and the Taliban over the Eid holiday took many by surprise, although observers warn that an end to the nearly 17-year conflict is still a long way off.

"It is difficult to predict what the next move might be, but the spell has been broken," Afghan political analyst Ghulam Sakhi Ehsani told AFP.

"From all the photos and videos, it seems the foot soldiers from both sides are tired of war."

In scenes unimaginable only a few days ago, Taliban fighters and security forces long locked in a seemingly intractable conflict were seen hugging and taking selfies together around the country.

Civilians, who have borne the brunt of the bloody war, also flocked to greet the insurgents as they entered urban areas that they usually visit only to attack, including the capital Kabul.

Fighters on both sides of the conflict expressed hopes for the unprecedented ceasefire to continue.

"We have held the ceasefire well so far," Taliban commander Baba told AFP during celebrations in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday.

"Everyone is tired of war and if our leaders order us to continue the ceasefire, we will hold it forever," he said.

The Eid ceasefire Afghan Taliban militants and residents of southern Kandahar province celebrate the Eid ceasefire play

The Eid ceasefire Afghan Taliban militants and residents of southern Kandahar province celebrate the Eid ceasefire

(AFP)

But the sight of its fighters openly mingling with security forces and civilians appeared to alarm the Taliban's leaders, who ordered their men back to their posts.

Michael Kugelman, an analyst at the Wilson Center in Washington, DC, said the Taliban leadership may have feared that "more days without fighting could convince the rank and file that peace is better than a war".

"A little bit of freedom is good but too much, why go to paradise," a Western diplomat told AFP, referring to the virgin angels the Muslim holy book, the Koran, says await good Muslims, especially martyrs, when they die.

'Building block'

Two suicide attacks in Nangarhar, both claimed by the Islamic State group -- which was not part of the ceasefire -- marred the otherwise peaceful Eid holiday that follows the holy month of Ramadan.

But the fact that the truce held and was welcomed on both sides suggested the "dynamics of this conflict may have changed", Afghanistan Analysts Network co-director Kate Clark told AFP.

"Once there's a recognition of common humanity, that everyone is Muslim, that people in the cities were celebrating Eid as in the villages, that it's really nice to have an ice cream with someone, hopefully it becomes more difficult to kill them," she said.

Afghan Taliban militants took to the streets on the outskirts of the eastern city of Jalalabad to celebrate the landmark truce play

Afghan Taliban militants took to the streets on the outskirts of the eastern city of Jalalabad to celebrate the landmark truce

(AFP/File)

Kugelman said the ceasefire had provided "a major building block" for the government's efforts to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban, which have so far failed.

"While reconciliation still feels like a remote prospect, it now feels at least a bit more of a possibility," he said.

Initial euphoria over the ceasefire quickly turned to disappointment and anger among many Afghans when the Taliban resumed fighting on Monday.

While analysts had expected the Taliban to return to the battlefield, some people saw it as a betrayal.

"Death to the Taliban and their backers. Once again they have shown that they love shedding the blood of innocent Afghans," Madena Momad posted on Facebook.

Hopes for dialogue

What comes next in the long conflict is unclear.

There has long been secret back-channel dialogue between interlocutors on both sides of the war, and direct talks between Kabul and the Taliban were held in Pakistan in July 2015, but were quickly derailed.

Analysts say even if the Taliban could be convinced to give formal talks another try -- they now refuse to negotiate with the Afghan government, which they see as illegitimate -- it could still take years to reach and then implement an agreement.

There is no roadmap and neither side appears to be clear on what a post-conflict Afghanistan would actually look like or has identified their "red lines" in talks.

President Ashraf Ghani announced over the weekend that the government's eight-day ceasefire, due to expire on Tuesday, would be prolonged for another 10 days.

But while Taliban leaders hailed the three-day truce a success and a demonstration of their "full control" over their fighters, they refused Ghani's request for an extension.

The government's move may buy the president more time to work out how to keep the momentum going.

"Ghani's only option is to keep trying for peace," Kugelman said. "The war can't be won militarily so he'll need to make any and all possible efforts to secure some type of negotiated end to the war."

Ghani's February offer of peace talks with the Taliban, considered to be one of the most comprehensive plans ever offered by an Afghan government, was ignored by the militants, which went on to launch their annual spring offensive.

The insurgents have repeatedly demanded direct dialogue with the United States, which Washington has refused, and the withdrawal of foreign troops.

But last month the Pentagon said that senior Taliban officials have been secretly negotiating with Afghan officials on a possible ceasefire.

"This weekend was a very strong indication that if the pieces fall together in the right way there can be a constructive dialogue," another Western diplomat said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Dealth Sentence: Thailand carries out first execution since 2009 Dealth Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009
In Nicaragua: Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
US-North Korea Summit: US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills
Elizabeth Torres: Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poor Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poor
United Nations: Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide United Nations Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide
In Indonesia: Search on for dozens missing ferry sinking In Indonesia Search on for dozens missing ferry sinking

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno statebullet
2 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead...bullet
3 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
4 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
5 In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with bladebullet
6 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military...bullet
7 In Russia Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to movebullet
8 US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade...bullet
9 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat...bullet
10 Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed...bullet

Related Articles

In Indonesia Search on for dozens missing ferry sinking
United Nations Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide
Migrants Children separated from parents at US border sob, wail desperately
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron German, French leaders to talk EU reform in shadow of migrant crisis
In Mexico Running for office can be a 'death sentence'
In Germany Syrian faces Berlin court for assault on men in Jewish kippas
Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with extra tariffs threat
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader 'planning China visit' - Report
Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills after US President's meeting with N. Korea's Kim

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Thailand's Department of Corrections, which oversees one of the world's largest prison populations, said 325 convicts have been executed since 1935
Lethal Injection Thailand carries out first execution since 2009
China retains a strong influence in North Korea
Kim Jong Un North Korea's makes two-day visit to China
Puan -- Indonesian for "lady" -- died on Monday at Perth Zoo, where she had lived since being gifted by Malaysia in 1968
Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62
The embezzlement scandal that engulfed Inaki Urdangarin enraged Spaniards during the economic crisis
In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlement