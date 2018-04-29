Home > News > World >

Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report


In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report

The head of Telecom Italia has said he will resign if a US hedge fund wins a power struggle this week with French telecom giant Vivendi, its largest shareholder, according to reports in Britain.

  • Published:
TIM is set to elect a new board at this week's investor gathering, following the resignation last month of eight members play

TIM is set to elect a new board at this week's investor gathering, following the resignation last month of eight members

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The head of Telecom Italia has said he will resign if a US hedge fund wins a power struggle this week with French telecom giant Vivendi, its largest shareholder, according to reports in Britain.

Amos Genish, director and general manager of Telecom Italia (TIM), told the Daily Telegraph his position would become "untenable" if Elliott, a fund that holds an 8.8-percent stake in the company, succeeds in shaking up the board at a Friday shareholders meeting.

Vivendi, which owns 24 percent of TIM, has de facto control thanks to its stranglehold on board and executive positions, and opposes Elliott's aim to replace six board members -- though not Genish, whom it has said it would retain.

TIM is set to elect a new board at this week's investor gathering, following the resignation last month of eight members in a bid to pre-empt the fund's move.

"If the Vivendi slate does not get the majority of votes, because this is clearly the only slate to support our long-term industrial plan, I firmly believe my position (...) would be untenable," Genish told the Telegraph.

Elliott, sometimes called a "vulture fund", proposed a motion last month to replace the board members, in the latest salvo in a simmering stand-off with Vivendi over TIM's governance.

It has repeatedly blasted the company's performance since "Vivendi nominees" joined the board in December 2015 and last month offered its own list of six "independent" replacements, well known to the Italian business community.

The move prompted the resignations of the eight TIM board members, which Elliott called "Vivendi's cynical new attempt to avoid accountability and delay the shareholder vote."

The comments by Genish, a well-respected figure who won the support of an overwhelming majority of shareholders at another meeting last week, will be seen as a blow to the fund as it tries to convince investors to back its agenda.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Qatar: Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts
In Syria: Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor In Syria Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor
Mike Pompeo: 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea Mike Pompeo 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea
In Rio: Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units In Rio Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units
Costa Rica: Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assembly Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assembly
Mike Pompeo: US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assemblybullet
4 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
5 Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers:...bullet
6 In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: policebullet
7 Gaza Strip Thousands march on Israel border in 5th Friday of...bullet
8 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
9 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
10 In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge...bullet

Related Articles

Football 'My World Cup dream is over' admits Germany's Stindl
In Belgium Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Football Roma chief blasts 'moron' fans over Liverpool assault
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country
Football Conte backs Chelsea decision to let Salah go
Football Ibrahimovic turns down World Cup comeback after speculation
In Italy Fresh delays bid to form a government
In Morocco 5 migrants die as Spain searches for more boats

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

"Our fantastic rallies and meetings across the country have affected the situation in a powerful way," Pashinyan told supporters
In Armenia Opposition stages show of force ahead of vote
Passengers wait patiently after a power cut forced authorities to close Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest, for several hours.
In Amsterdam Power cut temporarily shuts airport
Smoke rises from buildings in Yarmuk, a Palestinian refugee camp on the edge of Damascus, during regime shelling targeting Islamic State group positions in the southern district of the capital on April 28, 2018
In Syria Regime, rebels reach evacuation deal in southern Damascus: state media
The vigil to support Brazil's jailed ex-president Lula is permanently stationed near the police headquarters in Curitiba where he is being held
Lula da Silva One badly hurt in 'shooting attack' on vigil for Brazil's ex president