Home > News > World >

Telegram says Apple cleared path for app update


Telegram Software company says Apple cleared path for app update

Telegram said Friday that Apple cleared the path for an updated version of the secure messaging app despite a ban in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man holds a poster reading "RKN (Roskomnadzor - the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) read the constitution!" during an opposition rally in central Moscow on May 13, 2018 play

A man holds a poster reading "RKN (Roskomnadzor - the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) read the constitution!" during an opposition rally in central Moscow on May 13, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Telegram said Friday that Apple cleared the path for an updated version of the secure messaging app despite a ban in Russia.

Telegram chief Pavel Durov thanked Apple and the California-based company's top executive Tim Cook from his verified Twitter account for "letting us deliver the latest version of @telegram to millions of users, despite the recent setbacks."

A day earlier, Telegram accused Apple of blocking its updates for users worldwide after Russian authorities imposed a ban on Telegram for refusing to hand over keys to decrypt messages.

In April, a Moscow court banned the popular free app following a long-running battle between authorities and Telegram, which has a reputation for securely encrypted communications.

Telegram refused to provide Russian authorities with a way to read communications over its network as Moscow pushes to increase surveillance of internet activities.

Russian authorities ordered domestic internet service providers to block the app, causing disruption of other services but failing to shut down Telegram in the country.

On Monday, Russia's communications watchdog said it had requested Apple block push notifications for Telegram users in Russia, which would mean users would not receive alerts for new messages and thus render it less useful.

The watchdog also requested Apple no longer make the app available for download in Russia.

Telegram lets people exchange messages, stickers, photos and videos in groups of up to 5,000 people. It has attracted more than 200 million users since its launch by Durov and his brother Nikolai in 2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Saudi Arabia: Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian missiles: report Saudi Arabia Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian missiles: report
Giuseppe Conte: Italy's new PM begins work Giuseppe Conte Italy's new PM begins work
In Somalia: US says air strike kills 12 militants In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militants
Palestinian: Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army
In China: General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
In Jordan: People protests snowball over price hikes, income tax draft law In Jordan People protests snowball over price hikes, income tax draft law

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govtbullet
3 In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surgesbullet
4 Pope Francis Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time' on...bullet
5 Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Totalbullet
6 Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'bullet
7 In Nicaragua Death toll nears 100 as Ortega vows to staybullet
8 In London Pain, trauma linger 1 year on from Bridge terror...bullet
9 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
10 In Kenya Hugs and apologies between political rivalsbullet

Related Articles

World At least 4 Russians killed in Syria in firefight with the Islamic State
Football Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of ecstatic fans
Football Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success
Tech Inside the Wild West of a cryptocurrency awards show, where people wondered if they were being scammed and the police kept stopping by
In Astana Syria talks renew amid growing regional fears
Islamic State Group claims deadly Indonesia church attacks
Faruq Zarzur al-Juburi IS claims assassination of Iraq election candidate
In Russia Putin 4.0 to launch amid crackdown on opposition

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis described Beijing's military build-up in the South China Sea as 'intimidation and coercion'
Jim Mattis US Defense accuses China of S. China Sea 'intimidation and coercion'
Canadian Prime Minister and amateur pugilist Justin Trudeau has traded in his "sunny ways" for fighting words
Justin Trudeau No more Mr Nice Guy: Canada's PM gets tough
A shadow prison tournament provided a rare, sweet breath of freedom as anticipation of Peru's first appearance at World Cup finals in 36 years reached fever pitch
Peru Country gets out of jail to win prisoners 'World Cup'
Italy's new interior minister Matteo Salvini has ridden a wave of public discontent in recent years, playing on anti-immigrant sentiment as hundreds of thousands of migrants landed in Italy
In Italy 158 migrants land ahead of visit by anti-immigrant Salvini