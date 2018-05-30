Home > News > World >

US televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet


In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet

An American televangelist is appealing for donations to fund the purchase of a $54 million business jet, saying that if Jesus was still preaching he "wouldn't be riding a donkey."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US televangelist Jesse Duplantis is appealing for donations to purchase a Dassault Falcon 7X jet like this one shown at Le Bourget airport play

US televangelist Jesse Duplantis is appealing for donations to purchase a Dassault Falcon 7X jet like this one shown at Le Bourget airport

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An American televangelist is appealing for donations to fund the purchase of a $54 million business jet, saying that if Jesus was still preaching he "wouldn't be riding a donkey."

Jesse Duplantis, 68, whose Christian ministry is based in Louisiana, made the appeal for a Dassault Falcon 7X jet in a video for his followers.

Jesse Duplantis Ministries has already gone through three private planes, "burning them up for the Lord Jesus Christ," he said.

"Now some people believe that preachers shouldn't have jets," he said in the video. "I really believe that preachers oughta have and go on every available voice, every available outlet to get this gospel preached to the world."

Duplantis said he needs the jet "so we can go anywhere in the world one stop" and he recounted a conversation he said he had with God about needing the plane.

"He said, 'Jesse, you wanna come up where I'm at?'" Duplantis said. "And I said, 'What do you mean?'

"He said, 'I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X,'" Duplantis said.

"I can't live long enough to travel by car, or by ship, or by train, but I can do it by an airplane," he said.

"I really believe that if Jesus was physically on the Earth today he wouldn't be riding a donkey," he said. "He'd be in an airplane preaching the gospel all over the world."

The eight-passenger Falcon 7X can fly from Paris to Tokyo or Shanghai to Seattle on a single tank of fuel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Macron: PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
In Ireland: New child adoption scandal engulfs In Ireland New child adoption scandal engulfs
In Zimbabwe: Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30 In Zimbabwe Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30
In Gaza: Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry In Gaza Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry
Arkady Babchenko: Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition
Mariano Rajoy: Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case Mariano Rajoy Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
4 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
5 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
8 Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to...bullet
9 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
10 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
Politics Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public for weeks and people are starting to get concerned
Tech Roseanne blames Ambien for her racist tweet — but Ambien-maker says racism 'is not a known side effect' of its medications
In Serbia Rare white bison born at Belgrade Zoo
In Germany Operator of world's top internet hub sues spy agency

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Kim Yong Chol has successfully navigated three generations of the ruling Kim dynasty, and now finds himself at the forefront of North Korea's re-engagement with the outside world
Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man
Animal Husbandry department and Forest officials deposit a bat into a container after catching it inside a well at Changaroth in Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala on May 21
In India Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus
French oil giant Total was the only western firm to finalise an investment deal in Iran's energy sector after the 2015 nuclear deal
Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Total