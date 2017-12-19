Terrorism :  British police arrests four suspects

news

Police arrested four men suspected of planning terrorist acts following raids in four homes in northern England on Tuesday.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East said they detained the four men, aged 22 to 41, in the city of Sheffield and the nearby town of Chesterfield on suspicion of involvement in the “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

The force said that the arrests were intelligence-led and pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation, adding that officers had continuing to search the four property.