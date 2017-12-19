Home > News > World >

Terrorism :  British police arrests four suspects


Terrorism British police arrests four suspects

The force said that the arrests were intelligence-led and pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation...

  • Published:
null play

null

(Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police arrested four men suspected of planning terrorist acts following raids in four homes in northern England on Tuesday.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East said they detained the four men, aged 22 to 41, in the city of Sheffield and the nearby town of Chesterfield on suspicion of involvement in the “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

The force said that the arrests were intelligence-led and pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation, adding that officers had continuing to search the four property.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet
10 In Belgium Puigdemont supporters in celebrate 'bitter' winbullet

Related Articles

IS Defeated militarily in 2017, Caliphate remains a global threat
Theresa May Britain thwarts plot to kill prime minister
Theresa May British PM in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit
Science That's cool! Flash-frozen pictures reveal molecular world
Theresa May Britain's PM on surprise visit to Baghdad
Donald Trump NY attack 'in name of IS,' US president vows visa crackdown
In Britain MI5 says running over 500 terror probes
In Bangladesh Police arrests top leaders of largest Islamist party
In London Underground air-raid shelter feeding restaurants

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments