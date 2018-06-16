Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Thai king granted full ownership of crown billions


Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of crown billions

Thailand's king has been granted full ownership of the palace's multi-billion dollar assets under a law passed last year, according to a rare "explanatory note" published by the financial arm of the powerful but secretive monarchy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn inherited one of the world's great fortunes when he ascended the Thai throne following the October 2016 death of his father play

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn inherited one of the world's great fortunes when he ascended the Thai throne following the October 2016 death of his father

(THAI NEWS PIX/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thailand's king has been granted full ownership of the palace's multi-billion dollar assets under a law passed last year, according to a rare "explanatory note" published by the financial arm of the powerful but secretive monarchy.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn inherited one of the world's great fortunes when he ascended the Thai throne following the October 2016 death of his father, who ruled for seven decades.

Analysts say the Chakris are one of the world's richest royal dynasties, with estimates varying between $30-60 billion, although the monarchy does not publicly declare its wealth and is shielded from scrutiny by a draconian lese majeste law.

Most of the money is controlled by the opaque Crown Property Bureau (CPB), a vast portfolio that includes massive property ownership and investments in major companies.

But last July the Thai junta amended a royal property law for the first time in 69 years to give Vajiralongkorn full control over the CPB.

It is one of several steps taken by Vajiralongkorn to increase his personal control over the palace bureaucracy and its wealth since taking the throne.

The amendment means "all 'Crown Property Assets' are to be transferred and revert to the ownership of His Majesty, so that they may be administered and managed at His Majesty's discretion," according to a note featured prominently on the front page of the CPB's website.

The document was not dated and the CPB, which rarely grants interviews, could not be reached for further comment.

The note clarified that all of the CPB's shareholdings will also "be held in the name of His Majesty."

The CPB has major investments in some of Thailand's largest companies, such as Siam Commercial Bank and Siam Cement Company.

The note also said that previously tax exempt CPB assets will now be liable to taxation "in line with His Majesty's wishes."

Public discussion of the monarchy's actions remains taboo due to Thailand's lese majeste law, which punishes any perceived criticism with up to 15 years per offence.

All media based in Thailand must self-censor when reporting on the monarchy to avoid violating the lese majeste law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Cameroon: Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on anglophone crisis Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on anglophone crisis
In Mexico: 6 police officers killed In Mexico 6 police officers killed
Italy: Country bans more migrant rescue boats Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boats
In Glasgow: Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - again In Glasgow Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - again
In Poland: More than 4 million eggs recalled In Poland More than 4 million eggs recalled
Nicaragua: Country agrees during crisis talks to allow probe of deadly unrest Nicaragua Country agrees during crisis talks to allow probe of deadly unrest

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from border...bullet
3 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
4 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
5 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World...bullet
6 Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offerbullet
7 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools - againbullet
8 In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of pollsbullet
9 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
10 In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake...bullet

Related Articles

Chanoknan Ruamsap Thai woman who fled royal insult law decries targeting of activists
In Thailand Funeral for late Thai king Bhumibol draws to a close
Lifestyle Thailand held an insanely lavish, $90 million funeral for its king — here's what it looked like
Rama X Thailand's new monarch making his mark
In Thailand Thais bid final goodbye to beloved King Bhumibol
King Bhumibol Adulyadej Thais poised for final goodbye to beloved monarch
In Thailand Pomp and pageantry as country rehearses late King's funeral
Bhumibol Adulyadej One year after King's death, Thais prepare for final goodbye
In Thailand More than $500 million in bank shares transferred on Thai king's behalf

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Judges last week overturned the 2016 verdict against former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba and quashed his 18-year prison sentence
Jean-Pierre Bemba Acquitted former DR Congo vice president in Belgium: ICC
When adults are taken into custody at the US border, as shown here in Texas in 2017, their children are split from them because the children are not themselves charged with a crime
United States Nearly 2,000 minors split from parents at border in six weeks
Farmer John Duffy loads soybeans onto a truck before taking them to a grain elevator on June 13, 2018 in Dwight, Illinois
In US Farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
A National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla fighter stands guard on January 26, 2017 in Alto Baudo, Colombia
Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without agreement