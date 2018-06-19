Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Thailand carries out first execution since 2009


Dealth Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009

Thailand has carried out its first execution since 2009, the Department of Corrections said, killing a 26-year-old convicted murderer in a move condemned by Amnesty International as "deplorable".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thailand's Department of Corrections, which oversees one of the world's largest prison populations, said 325 convicts have been executed since 1935 play

Thailand's Department of Corrections, which oversees one of the world's largest prison populations, said 325 convicts have been executed since 1935

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thailand has carried out its first execution since 2009, the Department of Corrections said, killing a 26-year-old convicted murderer in a move condemned by Amnesty International as "deplorable".

Theerasak Longji was executed by lethal injection on Monday, six years after his conviction.

His death came as Thailand's coup leader-turned-premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha prepares to travel to the United Kingdom and France on a highly-publicised official visit.

But the trip will now likely see the former army chief face awkward questions over the use of the death penalty as well as Thailand's wider human rights record since he seized power in a 2014 coup.

"We still have the death sentence, we have not cancelled it yet," Tawatchai Thaikaew, deputy permanent secretary at the Justice Ministry, told AFP, adding that the execution on Monday was carried out "according to the law".

Thailand's Department of Corrections, which oversees one of the world's largest prison populations, said 325 convicts have been executed since 1935, the majority by firing squad.

That practice ended on December 11, 2003. Between then and 2009 a further six inmates were executed by lethal injection.

Monday's execution serves as a "lesson to deter those who wanted to commit serious crime or violate the law to consider this punishment," the department added in a statement.

But rights groups hit out at the sudden resumption of the death penalty, which remains mandatory for a number of offences, including aggravated murder.

"This is a deplorable violation of the right to life," Amnesty International said, accusing the kingdom of "reneging" on commitments to move towards abolition of the death penalty.

The country is "also putting itself out of step with the current global shift away from capital punishment."

Theerasak stabbed his victim 24 times before stealing their mobile phone and wallet, the department said.

Figures provided to Amnesty International by the Ministry of Justice show 510 people, including 94 women, were on death row at the end of last year.

Nearly 200 had exhausted all final appeals -- like Theerasak.

More than half are believed to have been sentenced for drug-related offences.

The death penalty is still in practice in several countries in Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia and China, which remains the world's top executioner.

The International Federation of Human Rights also condemned the move, calling it a "betrayal".

It said that Thailand would have achieved the status of "de facto abolitionist" had it not carried out any executions before August 24 2019, 10 years after the last death penalties were carried out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Nicaragua: Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
US-North Korea Summit: US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills
Elizabeth Torres: Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poor Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poor
Afghanistan: Taliban's surprise ceasefire celebrations raise hopes for peace Afghanistan Taliban's surprise ceasefire celebrations raise hopes for peace
United Nations: Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide United Nations Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide
In Indonesia: Search on for dozens missing ferry sinking In Indonesia Search on for dozens missing ferry sinking

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno statebullet
2 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead...bullet
3 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
4 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
5 In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with bladebullet
6 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military...bullet
7 US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade spatbullet
8 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with...bullet
9 In Russia Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to movebullet
10 Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed...bullet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Thailand's Department of Corrections, which oversees one of the world's largest prison populations, said 325 convicts have been executed since 1935
Lethal Injection Thailand carries out first execution since 2009
China retains a strong influence in North Korea
Kim Jong Un North Korea's makes two-day visit to China
Puan -- Indonesian for "lady" -- died on Monday at Perth Zoo, where she had lived since being gifted by Malaysia in 1968
Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62
The embezzlement scandal that engulfed Inaki Urdangarin enraged Spaniards during the economic crisis
In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlement