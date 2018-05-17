Home > News > World >

Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in royal wedding frenzy


Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzy

A sleepy Mexican resort town has found itself swept up in the frenzy around the royal wedding thanks to the antics of the once-anonymous American retiree who is now its most famous resident: Meghan Markle's dad.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman walks past Omega Internet Cafe in Rosarito, Mexico, where Thomas Markle admitted he set up staged paparazzi photos play

A woman walks past Omega Internet Cafe in Rosarito, Mexico, where Thomas Markle admitted he set up staged paparazzi photos

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A sleepy Mexican resort town has found itself swept up in the frenzy around the royal wedding thanks to the antics of the once-anonymous American retiree who is now its most famous resident: Meghan Markle's dad.

Thomas Markle, future father-in-law of Britain's Prince Harry, has had gossip pages aflutter covering his on-again, off-again plans to walk his daughter down the aisle Saturday and the emergency heart surgery that, it now appears, will prevent him from being at Windsor Castle for the ceremony.

The scene of Markle's painful misadventures with the tabloid press is Rosarito, his adopted Mexican hometown.

Rosarito, population 70,000, sits on Mexico's Pacific coast about a half hour's drive south of the US border.

Its pretty beaches and sunny climate have made it a popular retirement destination for Americans, who make up an estimated 15 to 30 percent of its population.

Markle, 73, was just another aging "gringo" soaking up the sun until his daughter Meghan got engaged to Britain's Prince Harry.

And that is when the royal shenanigans erupted.

Hounded by the paparazzi -- his complicated relationship with his family suddenly hot news to gossip magazines around the world -- Markle apparently decided to try to reclaim control of his image by staging a series of tabloid-style photos with a celebrity photographer.

What at first seemed candid, heart-warming pictures of Markle getting fitted for a suit, reading up on England in a Rosarito coffee shop and browsing pictures of the happy couple in an internet cafe were in fact pre-arranged, according to Britain's Daily Mail.

'Wedding suit'

In Rosarito -- where Markle lives in a gated community in an upscale neighborhood -- the strange story has thrust those who happened to cross his path along the way into a most unexpected world spotlight.

That is the case of Yadira Martinez, the owner of Tuxedos Martinez, where Markle and Los Angeles-based celebrity photographer Jeff Rayner arrived on April 7 to take photos of the bride's father supposedly getting fitted for a suit.

"He came here looking for our business. But it was like 9:30 in the morning on a Saturday, and we were closed," she told AFP.

Inside Martinez Tuxedos, where Thomas Markle tried to stage photographs before settling for images of an assistant at a party supply shop measuring his size play

Inside Martinez Tuxedos, where Thomas Markle tried to stage photographs before settling for images of an assistant at a party supply shop measuring his size

(AFP)

So Markle and Rayner went to another business next door, a party supply shop, and picked a young student employee to "measure" Markle, according to those who were there.

That student was 17-year-old David Flores, who recalls awkwardly telling Markle: "But I don't know how to take measurements."

It didn't matter. Markle had his own measuring tape with him.

"I measured him as best I could, as the other guy (Rayner) stood back to take pictures. I feel like they came more for the photos than anything else, because he never came back," he said.

"I never could have imagined who he was. After the news came out in the papers, word got around fast. Now everyone is talking about it on my social networks."

Change of heart... heart attack

Before retiring, Markle had a glamorous Hollywood career as an Emmy-winning lighting director -- something his TV star daughter has cited as an influence in her own acting career.

But in Rosarito, he reportedly lived a quiet, solitary life, until unwittingly getting swept into the tumultuous universe of royals and royal-watchers.

Even now, in this breezy beach town far removed from often-dreary England, many have only a vague idea what the fuss is about.

"I remember Princess Diana, but I don't know the slightest thing about her children, least of all this one you're asking me about," said Carolina Solis, a vendor who sells handicrafts near the Omega internet cafe, where Rayner took more staged photos of Markle.

"I heard on the American news that Princess Diana's son's father-in-law lived here," said Andrea Jimenez, a receptionist in a doctor's office.

"I think it's a good thing for Rosarito. It shows it's not dangerous like they say, and that famous people come here to relax. It might bring us more tourism."

But Markle appears to have suffered for what he later called the "stupid and hammy" decision to stage the photos.

After the embarrassing story broke, he pulled out of the wedding. Then he changed his mind again -- only to suffer a reported heart attack last week, forcing him to have emergency heart surgery Wednesday.

Celebrity news website TMZ reported that the procedure went well -- but with a lengthy recovery ahead of him, Markle has said he will no longer be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Clarke Gayford: New Zealand's 'first bloke' fends off angry shark Clarke Gayford New Zealand's 'first bloke' fends off angry shark
Gambling: UK slashes maximum stake on machines to £2 Gambling UK slashes maximum stake on machines to £2
Ebola: Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak Ebola Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak
European Union: Court upholds curbs on bee-killing pesticide European Union Court upholds curbs on bee-killing pesticide
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny' Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'
In Spain: Protests to demand funds to fight domestic violence In Spain Protests to demand funds to fight domestic violence

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
6 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
9 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet
10 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank...bullet

Related Articles

Prince Harry Royal wedding plans thrown as Markle's dad 'pulls out'
Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession
In Britain Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis
Duke of Cambridge New son for Britain's Prince William and Kate
Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth's Husband hospitalised for hip surgery
Prince William Duke of Cambridge to visit Palestinian Territories, Israel
Prince Henrik Denmark's prince who wanted to be king
In Japan Fevered speculation as princess Mako postpones engagement
In Japan Emperor greets New Year well-wishers as he prepares to abdicate

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) speaks with his wife Cilia Flores(R) at a rally in Charallave, southeast from Caracas. The United States has called the elections undemocratic
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's leader seeks N.Korea-style talks with US
Mexico's independent presidential candidate Margarita Zavala, seen in a file photo, has dropped out of Mexico's presidential race
In Mexico Independent Zavala drops out of presidential race
Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh holds his luggage at Istanbul Ataturk Airport as he prepares to leave Turkey
In Israel Ambassador Eitan Naeh exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts
Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, has been locked in talks to reach an Italian coalition government agreement with Five Star head Luigi Di Maio
Matteo Salvini Anti-EU 'barbarian' announces Italian govt deal close