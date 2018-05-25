Home > News > World >

The rising tensions between China, US


Pentagon The rising tensions between China, US

President Donald Trump has often bragged of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing play

Recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump has often bragged of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing.

This week, the Pentagon pulled its invitation for China to participate in maritime exercises in the Pacific, then Trump on Thursday scrapped a summit with North Korea after suggesting Xi may have exacerbated a breakdown in communications.

And all this against a backdrop of simmering trade tensions -- and a bizarre case involving a US official and a possible "sonic attack."

Summit sunk

Trump on Thursday scrapped the historic summit with Kim Jong Un -- set to take place June 12 in Singapore -- to discuss the "denuclearization" of North Korea.

Before he pulled the plug, Trump had suggested Xi might have played a role in a recent toughening of North Korean rhetoric.

"There was a difference when Kim Jong Un left China the second time," Trump said.

"There was a different attitude after that meeting and I was a little surprised. ... And I think things changed after that meeting so I can't say that I am happy about it."

On Monday, Trump suggested China might have prematurely eased up on enforcing economic sanctions against Pyongyang, a move that runs counter to the US leader's "maximum pressure" campaign.

China insists it is strictly enforcing sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council.

Pacific exercise

The Pentagon on Wednesday withdrew its invitation for China to join maritime exercises in the Pacific because of Beijing's "continued militarization" of the South China Sea.

China hit back at the decision to disinvite it from the Rim of the Pacific exercises, calling it "very non-constructive" and saying it was taken without due reflection.

"It's also a decision taken lightly and is unhelpful to mutual understanding between China and the US," China's Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said.

Trade war

China and the US have stepped back from a potential trade war after Beijing officials were reported to have offered to slash the country's huge surplus by $200 billion.

But no formal deals have been struck, and China has denied that any figure was set during negotiations in Washington.

Trump -- who once accused China of "raping" the US -- said he was "not satisfied" with the agreement and the issue is sure to keep grating on relations with Beijing.

Sonic strains

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Beijing issued a warning after reporting that an employee in the southern city of Guangzhou was diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) apparently linked to "abnormal sounds."

"The medical indications are very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indications that have taken place to Americans working in Cuba," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In Cuba last year, 24 diplomats and their family members were left with mysterious injuries resembling brain trauma, which were suspected of being caused by a "sonic attack."

China said it had investigated the issue but hadn't found that any organization or individual had "carried out such a sonic influence."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Argentina: 3 die in theater collapse In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse
Donald Trump: No evidence of 'spy' in president camp, Democrats say after intel brief Donald Trump No evidence of 'spy' in president camp, Democrats say after intel brief
Oleg Deripaska: Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Mariano Rajoy: Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
In France: Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge In France Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge
In Gaza: Tear gas baby left off official death count In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes...bullet
8 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex...bullet
9 Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic...bullet
10 Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000...bullet

Related Articles

Guantanamo Geriatrics Detainee population quietly ages
Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises
China - US Relations Foreign minister, Wang Yi to visit Washington
In Southern Afghan 16 killed, 38 wounded by blast
Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Opinion Island or rock? Taiwan defends its claim in South China sea
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
World Abrupt demand by North Korea threatens talks

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

US President Donald Trump Trump blamed "open hostility" from the North Korean regime for his decision to call off planned talks with Kim Jong Un
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (right) lost the support of his erstwhile ally, centre-right Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera (left) as he faced down a Socialist Party no-confidence motion
Mariano Rajoy Graft-tainted Spanish PM under fire from opposition, allies
Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen on September 9, 2014 at the crash site in the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) east of Donetsk in Ukraine
US America backs Dutch, Australian findings against Russia in MH17 probe
Harvey Weinstein police station Manhattan May 25
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police station