Home > News > World >

The tide goes against Nicaragua's long-time leader


In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader

There was a time Nicaragua's veteran leader Daniel Ortega -- a 72-year-old former leftist rebel whose Sandinistas chased a corrupt dynasty from power -- could count unreservedly on the support of his country's poor.

  • Published:
Gilberto Castillo, a 61-year-old who fought with the rebels to oust the despised Samoza regime that ruled from 1936 to 1979, now works odd jobs because his $175 monthly pension doesn't nearly provide enough to live on play

Gilberto Castillo, a 61-year-old who fought with the rebels to oust the despised Samoza regime that ruled from 1936 to 1979, now works odd jobs because his $175 monthly pension doesn't nearly provide enough to live on

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was a time Nicaragua's veteran leader Daniel Ortega -- a 72-year-old former leftist rebel whose Sandinistas chased a corrupt dynasty from power -- could count unreservedly on the support of his country's poor.

But no longer. Years of perceived autocracy by him and his wife Rosario Murillo, who is also his vice president, have bubbled over into a wave of anti-government resentment that manifested itself in protests that erupted last week.

The spark that caused it all was an aborted bid to reform Nicaragua's social security system, which is heading towards insolvency.

After violent clashes in which at least 38 people were killed, the protests have now dissipated. But the frustrations of those who once backed Ortega and now feel betrayed are still bitter-sharp.

"I'm a Sandinista but I don't like injustice," said Gilberto Castillo, a 61-year-old who fought with the rebels to oust the despised Samoza regime that ruled from 1936 to 1979.

Castillo now works odd jobs in Managua, despite his diabetes and hypertension, because his $175 monthly pension doesn't nearly provide enough to live on.

The social security reforms were going to reduce his pension by five percent -- "they were going to take away money that could but a sack of rice, sugar, it's money we can't afford to lose."

'No more!'

Money is only part of the reason ordinary Nicaraguans are abandoning their support of Ortega, who was re-elected in 2016 and who has now been president for 11 consecutive years -- having previously led the country from 1979 to 1990.

His ditching of revolutionary principles that once made him the man of the people has proved more potent.

Ortega has steadily exerted control over the government, the military and the judiciary, while ensuring the opposition has been rendered toothless.

He and his wife use only state media to communicate, and independent TV stations were banned from broadcasting the worst of last week's protests.

Students in the capital Managua clash with riot police during a protest against the government's social security reforms on April 20, 2018 play

Students in the capital Managua clash with riot police during a protest against the government's social security reforms on April 20, 2018

(AFP)

For a long time Nicaraguans accepted Ortega's authority because -- through a pact with the business elite -- he oversaw economic stability and guaranteed tight security that prevented gangs that prowl other parts of Central America from taking root.

The new generation, however, yearns for more than stability. University students led the protests and refused to be cowed by violent police repression.

"This was something we are used to. But this time we decided to rise up. This was the moment to say 'no more!'," explained Yoshua Guevara, a 19-year-old student from a modest background.

He was among those who took to the streets, leaving his house with the idea of defending his 67-year-old grandmother's pension. He wore a mask to avoid being identified.

The ensuing struggle was "difficult," he admitted. But "we want a more transparent Nicaragua."

Talks mooted

The mass protests and intensifying international criticism of the deadly security response eventually led Ortega to make concessions: withdrawing the contentious pension reform, freeing dozens of arrested protesters, and calling for dialogue.

The gestures have mollified the powerful private business sector, which had sided with the people and even organized a march of tens of thousands of people against the repression where participants yelled "Freedom!" and demanded Ortega's ouster.

Now, with the backing of Catholic bishops offering mediation, business leaders say the conditions are right for talks.

So far, no agenda, no date and no list of who will take part have emerged for the mooted discussions.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R) has steadily exerted control over the government, the military and the judiciary, while ensuring the opposition has been rendered toothless play

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R) has steadily exerted control over the government, the military and the judiciary, while ensuring the opposition has been rendered toothless

(AFP/File)

With the violence subsided, Ortega has retreated into the mutism that has defined his recent years as president, and Vice President Murillo has reverted to giving news and Christian-tinged moral platitudes via state broadcasters.

The implication appears to be that the ruling couple -- and the country's employers -- want to get back to business as usual.

But it is far from clear that Nicaragua's students, or indeed the pensioners who remembered the early days of the revolution, are willing to settle for the old complacency.

Fissures can be seen in Ortega's control, and the foundations that once held him up no longer look so solid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente
Saudi TV: Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
5 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
6 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
7 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media mouthpiecesbullet
8 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
9 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs...bullet
10 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua People protest death toll jumps to 34: rights group
Daniel Ortega US lashes out at 'repugnant' regime violence in Nicaragua
Daniel Ortega Nicaraguan President under pressure in riot-hit despite reform U-turn
Politics A journalist's death was captured on Facebook Live during protests in Nicaragua
CONCACAF Safety fears force body to cancel women's U17 event
In Nicaragua Journalist killed as protests flare
In Nicaragua 10 killed in violent protests against pension reform plan
Tech China's latest energy megaprojects show that coal is really on the way out
In Nicaragua Two killed in pension protests
Finance The super rich are paying $150,000 for a perfectly planned round-the-world adventure — here's what they get, from glacier hiking in Patagonia to whale watching in Australia

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM
Iranian policemen evacuate a child from the parliament building in Tehran on June 7, 2017 during an attack on the complex
Iran Attacks IS suspects stand trial