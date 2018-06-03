Home > News > World >

The Uzbek entrepreneur tapping paper's age-old power


In Samarkand The Uzbek entrepreneur tapping paper's age-old power

The passage of time seems to have slowed down at Zarif Mukhtarov's paper mill in a village not far from ex-Soviet Uzbekistan's silk road city, Samarkand.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At Zarif Mukhtarov's paper mill in the village of Koni Ghil, outside Samarkand, paper comes from the branches of young mulberry trees that are indigenous to Uzbekistan play

At Zarif Mukhtarov's paper mill in the village of Koni Ghil, outside Samarkand, paper comes from the branches of young mulberry trees that are indigenous to Uzbekistan

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The passage of time seems to have slowed down at Zarif Mukhtarov's paper mill in a village not far from ex-Soviet Uzbekistan's silk road city, Samarkand.

Here in the countryside, where rulers of the Timurid Empire once sought a verdant sanctuary from their bustling capital, geese sidle by in pairs and tourists feast on pilau made with local rice from clay-rich soil.

Mukhtarov, a 62-year-old Samarkand native, was a potter like his father before he set about reviving a paper-making technique coveted for centuries by much of the known world.

Nowadays, he says, the legendary paper once produced in Samarkand has been consigned to history by the bland, white, industrial-made stuff and, of course, computers.

But that doesn't stop thousands of guests arriving at his door every year in the village of Koni Ghil, which has become a must-stop on the country's growing tourist trail.

"Foreign guests come here to learn more about our traditions and our history," said Mukhtarov.

"Local people come here to learn about themselves," he added, as his kite-flying, eight-year-old granddaughter Mekhrubon tore around the workers' yard in a blur of colour.

A riveting tale

Samarkand's paper was far more durable than papyrus play

Samarkand's paper was far more durable than papyrus

(AFP)

The story of how Samarkand emerged as a global paper-making centre is a favourite among historians who study the rise and fall of ancient trade routes linking East Asia and Europe, even if they admit the precise details are hazy.

Production there began some time in the second half of the eighth century AD after Chinese troops invaded Central Asia but were defeated by forces under the control of Abu Muslim, a general of the Arab Abbasid caliphate.

"Among the Chinese (prisoners) captured were masters in the art of making paper," says Makhmud Nasrullayev, a historian at the University of Samarkand.

"In return for their lives being spared, they brought to Samarkand their secret of paper," said Nasrullayev.

What separated Samarkand's paper from the Chinese version and saw it gradually displace papyrus across Europe and the Middle East in the coming centuries was its smooth, glossy finish.

This meant that it absorbed less ink and could therefore be used for writing on both sides.

The paper produced in Samarkand's mills was also far more durable than papyrus.

"Samarkand paper was polished with the help of an agate stone," said Mukhtarov, the mill owner, whose paper is the superior of three kinds produced at Samarkand's mills until the 19th century, when the city fell under tsarist control.

"The Chinese didn't need to polish their paper because they used brushes to write instead of quills," he added.

From pulp to paper

Mukhtarov's paper comes from the branches of young mulberry trees that are indigenous to Uzbekistan and also used in the production of silk.

Making paper is a gruelling process but it has become an off-the-beaten-track tourist attraction play

Making paper is a gruelling process but it has become an off-the-beaten-track tourist attraction

(AFP)

The branches are cleaned of their bark and peeled into long, fibrous strands that are boiled in a cast-iron pot for four to five hours.

The mixture is then pounded to pulp by a trip hammer powered by a quaint, wooden watermill before it is dried and polished.

"For thicker paper you need more fibres, for thinner paper, fewer," Mukhtarov said.

This gruelling process in some way reflects Mukhtarov's own journey to become an off-the-beaten-track gem on the Uzbek tourism circuit, dominated by striking Islamic architecture in cities like Samarkand and its sisters Bukhara and Khiva.

Mukhtarov first began building his paper mill in 2001 but it was only two years ago that it fully returned the investments made by his family.

"We had to borrow money from sisters, brothers, cousins. Our relatives sometimes asked: 'What do we need this (paper) for? Better to find some other type of work'!"

Nowadays, nobody questions Mukhtarov's vision for the family business, especially as Uzbekistan's government inches away from over two decades of isolation under late ruler Islam Karimov by relaxing restrictions on tourism.

But the master craftsman says he is not content to stop at paper production as he beats a path back through the region's storied past.

One project he is currently planning is a new wooden mill to press oil from walnuts and flaxseed, which will be used in the pilau he serves to visitors.

"Tourists will witness the birth of plov (local name for pilau) before their very eyes!" he exclaimed with enthusiasm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Poland: US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flank In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flank
India: Pakistan clash on Kashmir border ends brief truce India Pakistan clash on Kashmir border ends brief truce
In Nicaragua: Pope Francis calls for dialogue In Nicaragua Pope Francis calls for dialogue
In Iraq: Court sentences French woman to life for IS membership In Iraq Court sentences French woman to life for IS membership
In Senegal: Echoes of 1968 unrest as student protests In Senegal Echoes of 1968 unrest as student protests
Qatar: Country's economy weathers storms of year-long blockade Qatar Country's economy weathers storms of year-long blockade

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militantsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Saudi Arabia Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian...bullet
4 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
5 Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Uber 'finished' in Turkeybullet
6 Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestiniansbullet
7 Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor,...bullet
8 In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govtbullet
9 In Japan 'Pregnancy rotas' add to working women's woesbullet
10 Trump US president suggests Mueller is behind Russia...bullet

Related Articles

Matteo Salvini Rebranded nationalist power-sharing with former enemy
World U.S. Gives its ties with Taiwan a $250 million upgrade
Russia NATO tells country to stop meddling, in first talks since Skripal case
Guantanamo Lithuania, Romania complicit in secret CIA prisons: European court
Arkady Babchenko Kremlin critic and ex-soldier who hated war
Football Russia given good draw in weak Group A
Hassan Rouhani China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval
Opinion Inventing new ways to solve old problems

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled Sunday her ideas for EU reform in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's urging that the two countries take in the lead in bringing needed change to the bloc
Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms
Ernest Yaw Owusu, 38, sits in his car workshop in Ghana and says if he had the money he would go to Libya and then try to get to Europe
In Ghana Citizens dream of migrating despite economic optimism
Immigration is Italy's Interior Minister and deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's bugbear an and he has added a stop in Sicily's immigration hotspot Pozzallo
Matteo Salvini Italy's minister in Sicily to push new hard line on migration
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in the Nicaraguan city of Masaya
In Nicaragua New violence kills six, including American