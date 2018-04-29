Home > News > World >

Things 'going very well,' Trump says after talk with S.Korea's Moon


Donald Trump Things 'going very well,' President says after talk with S.Korea's Moon

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that "things are going very well" after talking with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in about an upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

  • Published:
US President Donald Trump is to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to push Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons play

US President Donald Trump is to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to push Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that "things are going very well" after talking with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in about an upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Also spoke to Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations," he wrote.

Moon met with Kim in a historic summit, agreeing on Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

An armistice brought the fighting on the Korean peninsula to an end in 1953, but 65 years later, a final peace agreement has still not been reached.

A later readout of the Trump-Moon call issued by the White House said the US and South Korea had closely coordinated ahead of Moon's meeting with Kim.

It added that Trump and Moon "agreed that the unprecedented pressure applied by the United States, the Republic of Korea, and the international community through the global Maximum Pressure Campaign has led to this significant moment."

A readout of Trump's call with Abe said the leaders "reiterated the need for North Korea to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs" and that Trump noted "he will urge North Korea to promptly resolve its abductions of Japanese citizens."

While Trump talked with South Korea's president, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke with that country's Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo about the recent summit.

"Secretary Mattis reaffirmed the ironclad US commitment to defend (South Korea) using the full spectrum of US capabilities," it said.

The Moon-Kim meeting has raised expectations for Trump's own planned summit with the North Korean leader, the date and location of which have not yet been finalized.

Mongolia and Singapore are the final two sites under consideration for the summit, CBS News reported, though Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Saturday that there had been no formal request for his city-state to host the meeting.

Last year, Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date, and launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Its actions sent tensions soaring as Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war.

Trump has demanded the North give up its weapons, and Washington is pressing for it to do so in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.

Pyongyang is demanding as yet unspecified security guarantees to discuss its arsenal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Qatar: Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: experts
In Italy: Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report
In Syria: Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor In Syria Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor
Mike Pompeo: 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea Mike Pompeo 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea
In Rio: Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units In Rio Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units
Costa Rica: Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assembly Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assembly

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assemblybullet
4 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
5 Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers:...bullet
6 In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: policebullet
7 Gaza Strip Thousands march on Israel border in 5th Friday of...bullet
8 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
9 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
10 In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge...bullet

Related Articles

Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader willing to talk to Japan 'any time': Seoul
In US Nigerian president's visit to focus on security, economy
In Michigan Trump escapes 'swamp' for another Washington
Politics Trump goes off-script at wild rally in Michigan, while the press party at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in DC
Politics The federal judge in the Stormy Daniels case thinks it's 'likely' Michael Cohen will be indicted
Politics Federal judge blocks Fox's bid to toss out discrimination lawsuit by former Trump surrogate
Politics Top Trump ally Matt Gaetz wants to be the most media-accessible person in Congress — but not Joe Scarborough
Politics Fox News' White House correspondent knows how his network is viewed — but he's not getting any special treatment from Trump
Emmanuel Macron French President digital tax plan faces EU rebuff
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Newly appointed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed to bring some swagger back to US diplomacy
Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State briefs Saudi, Israel on Trump plans for Iran deal
"Our fantastic rallies and meetings across the country have affected the situation in a powerful way," Pashinyan told supporters
In Armenia Opposition stages show of force ahead of vote
Passengers wait patiently after a power cut forced authorities to close Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest, for several hours.
In Amsterdam Power cut temporarily shuts airport
Smoke rises from buildings in Yarmuk, a Palestinian refugee camp on the edge of Damascus, during regime shelling targeting Islamic State group positions in the southern district of the capital on April 28, 2018
In Syria Regime, rebels reach evacuation deal in southern Damascus: state media