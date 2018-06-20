Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double in 2017


In 2017 Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double

Jihadist attacks on European targets more than doubled last year, Europe's police agency said Wednesday, warning the risk of more unsophisticated attacks by the so-called Islamic State group "remains acute."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tributes to French policeman Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed in a jihadist attack on a supermarket in March 2018 play

Tributes to French policeman Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed in a jihadist attack on a supermarket in March 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jihadist attacks on European targets more than doubled last year, Europe's police agency said Wednesday, warning the risk of more unsophisticated attacks by the so-called Islamic State group "remains acute."

Last year, a total 33 terror attacks were reported on the continent and Britain -- 10 of which were successful, killing 62 people, while the rest were foiled or failed, Europol said in a annual report issued in The Hague.

That figure compared with 13 reported attacks in 2016, of which 10 were successful leading to 135 deaths.

However, the "increase in the number of jihadist terrorist attacks in 2017 ran parallel to a decrease in sophistication in their preparation and execution," Europol's 2018 Terrorism Situation and Trend report said.

This included the attack on London's Westminster Bridge on March 22 last year and a similar attack on London Bridge two months later when attackers simply drove vehicles into pedestrians and stabbed bystanders with knives, killing 13 people in total and wounding some 98 others.

Islamic jihadists who carried out such attacks in the EU in 2017 were mainly home-grown, "meaning that they were radicalised in their country of residence without having travelled to join a terrorist group abroad."

In many cases "it becomes a form of personal retaliation against the country that they failed to integrate with," Europol's counter-terrorism chief Manuel Navarette told journalists ahead of the report's launch.

However, the May 22 2017 attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in which 22 people were killed, and an August van attack on tourists at Barcelona's La Rambla promenade in Spain in which 15 died, were linked to organised terror cells.

The IS group in all these cases claimed responsibility for the attacks.

IS fighters swept across large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring a so-called "caliphate" in areas they controlled.

But the jihadists have since lost much of that territory to various offensives -- in Syria to Russia-backed regime forces and to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

"As IS gets weaker, it has been urging its followers to carry out lone actor type attacks in their home countries, rather than guiding them to travel to the so-called caliphate," Europol said.

But it warned: "The threat of jihadist attacks in the EU remains acute, as demonstrated by the attacks which took place in 2017."

"It should be underlined that IS, Al-Qaeda and other jihadist groups continue to pose a major threat. They have the ongoing intent and capability to conduct terrorist attacks in the West," Europol said.

"It therefore goes without saying that supporting member states to combat terrorism will remain a top priority," Europol's new director Catherine De Bolle told journalists.

"To fight terrorism, it is essential to have optimal information exchange and data," she added.

Europol's report comes as German police Wednesday announced the arrest of a Tunisian man caught in possession of deadly ricin poison and bomb-making material to be used in a suspected terror attack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Saudi Arabia: Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet Saudi Arabia Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet
European Union: Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday European Union Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday
Former President: Mugabe in Singapore for health check Former President Mugabe in Singapore for health check
Theresa May: UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing' Theresa May UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing'
European Union: Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Trump: Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
5 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
6 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
7 Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probebullet
8 In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airportbullet
9 In US Commerce Secretary held Russia, China-linked...bullet
10 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat...bullet

Related Articles

In Saudi Arabia Two more women activists arrested
In Yemen Pro-govt forces seize Hodeida airport from rebels
Peace Talks South Sudan foes set to meet after two years
Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in adverts
In Indonesia Number missing in ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180 - Police
In Mali Defence minister admits soldiers implicated in deaths during security sweep
Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glance
In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

German police say they foiled a biological attack with a deadly ricin bomb when they arrested a Tunisian suspect last week in Cologne
In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest
The head of a Tunisian presidential committee on individual freedoms, Bochra Belhaj Hmida (R), during a press conference to deliver the final report on proposed social reforms on June 20, 2018
Beji Caid Essebsi Tunisia commission proposes sweeping liberal reforms
Pilot whales feed primarily on squid and have a distinct, rounded head with a very slight beak
Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
For many football fans, no game is complete without a beer
World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer