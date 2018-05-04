Home > News > World >

Top N. Zealand navy officer accused of hiding camera in embassy toilet


In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in embassy toilet

One of New Zealand's top naval officers is accused of hiding a camera in the toilet of the country's embassy in Washington in a bid to obtain intimate footage of people using the bathroom, court documents showed Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
One of New Zealand's top naval officers resigned after being charged with hiding a camera in the toilet of the country's embassy in Washington. play

One of New Zealand's top naval officers resigned after being charged with hiding a camera in the toilet of the country's embassy in Washington.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of New Zealand's top naval officers is accused of hiding a camera in the toilet of the country's embassy in Washington in a bid to obtain intimate footage of people using the bathroom, court documents showed Friday.

Commodore Alfred Keating was a senior defence attache at the Washington embassy when a covert recording device was found in a unisex lavatory in July last year, Judge Grant Powell said.

"It had been purposely mounted inside a heating duct in the bathroom at a height and direction that captured recordings from people who arrived and used the toilet," he said in a written judgement released Friday.

The hidden camera was discovered when it fell to the floor and a thick layer of dust on its mounting indicated it had been in place for many months.

While Keating had diplomatic immunity in the United States, police in New Zealand executed a search warrant on his home seeking evidence in the case.

No indecent images were discovered but police found Keating had installed driver software for the camera.

They also matched his DNA to samples found on the memory card in the camera.

Keating was charged with attempting to make an intimate visual recording in March and subsequently resigned from the military.

The High Court rejected a name suppression bid by Keating which argued he and his family would face "extreme hardship" if his identity was revealed.

Before the posting to Washington, where he was New Zealand's most senior military officer, Keating was assistant chief of navy in Wellington.

He has pleaded not guilty and the case is ongoing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Bordeaux: Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big
Hawaii: Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption Hawaii Hundreds of residents flee US state volcano eruption
Jean-Marc Janaillac: Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal Jean-Marc Janaillac Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal
Rudy Giuliani: Maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters Rudy Giuliani Maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters
Beijing: China rejects US military claims of laser attacks on pilots Beijing China rejects US military claims of laser attacks on pilots
Alexei Navalny: Opposition supporters held ahead of anti-Putin rally Alexei Navalny Opposition supporters held ahead of anti-Putin rally

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
3 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
6 UK Country admits 'serious' cancer screening failure for...bullet
7 In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press...bullet
8 Emmanuel Macron Ahead of independence vote, president...bullet
9 Iran Country threatens to quit nuclear deal if US walks awaybullet
10 In Amsterdam One killed in shootingbullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific
Tech The 100 best movies on Hulu right now
Finance Stocks slide and oil spikes
Lifestyle Singapore Airlines is set to launch a 19-hour flight from Singapore to New York — beating the record for longest in the world
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country
Politics Western countries reportedly want to use cash and soft power to fend off Chinese influence in the Pacific
Politics A 28-year-old Instagram star and amateur stuntman has reportedly died in a motorcycle crash in New Zealand
Finance Dollar rises to three-month high as US 10-year yield stays above 3%
Tech Mysterious ticks from Asia that can carry a deadly virus are now spreading in the US — and efforts to kill them are failing

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Lebanon prepares to hold its first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 with ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions
Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes
A Tunisian policeman casts his vote in the municipal elections at a polling station for the police and military in the capital Tunis on April 29, 2018, during a special voting round for them ahead of the broader vote scheduled for May 6.
Tunisia Country prepares for first free municipal elections
Employees of France's state rail operator SNCF protest in Paris against the government's planned railway overhaul
In France 1 million euros raised for striking rail workers