Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Top US, Russian military brass to meet in Helsinki


In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meet

Top US and Russian military officials will meet in Helsinki on Friday as part of recurring talks to prevent conflicts such as Syria and Ukraine from escalating, Finnish and US officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
General Joe Dunford (L) and General Valery Gerasimov (R) met in Turkey last year, along with General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hulusi Akar (C) play

General Joe Dunford (L) and General Valery Gerasimov (R) met in Turkey last year, along with General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hulusi Akar (C)

(TURKISH MILITARY PRESS OFFICE/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top US and Russian military officials will meet in Helsinki on Friday as part of recurring talks to prevent conflicts such as Syria and Ukraine from escalating, Finnish and US officials said.

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joe Dunford, will meet his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov at an undisclosed location in the Finnish capital, the Finnish military announced Thursday.

The men sometimes speak by phone and have met at least twice before, including in Azerbaijan and Turkey last year, when discussions centred on avoiding mishaps in Syria, where both countries are conducting separate military campaigns.

After Russia began bombing in Syria in late 2015 to prop up the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, the US-led coalition and Moscow established a "deconfliction" hotline aimed at preventing the two sides from inadvertently bombing the others' ground forces or operating in the same air space.

The line has been used on a near-daily basis and, while imperfect, has prevented some clashes between US-backed and Russia-backed fighters.

Dunford and Gerasimov "will discuss the deconfliction of coalition and Russian operations in Syria, and exchange views on the state of US-Russia military relations and the current international security situation in Europe and other key regions," Dunford's spokesman Colonel Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Representatives of the Finnish defense forces will not participate in the meeting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Malaysia: Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal In Malaysia Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal
In Guatemala: Volcano toll reaches 109: officials In Guatemala Volcano toll reaches 109: officials
Xi Jinping: Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer
Maldives: Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile Maldives Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile
Boris Johnson: UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape Boris Johnson UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape
In Syria: Suspected Russian strikes kill 38 civilians in northwest In Syria Suspected Russian strikes kill 38 civilians in northwest

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
3 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
4 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper...bullet
5 Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influxbullet
6 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
7 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
8 In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptionsbullet
9 David Davis United Kingdom warns EU's 'dogmatic'...bullet
10 In South Africa DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadowsbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment 15 summer dance festivals, from California to Manhattan
Viktor Orban Soros foundation quits Hungary over govt's 'repressive' policies
Trump-Kim Summit Truce village or European capital? Possible venues
Politics These are the 10 biggest navies in the world
Strategy The 22 most hipster cities in the world in 2018

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Police handout picture released June 7, 2018, of Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar, suspected of the rape and murder of a teenage girl
In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage
A UN panel of experts last year singled out Glocom in a report alleging that North Korea was routinely circumventing trade bans and banking restrictions
In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight
The Camp Speicher massacre was one of ISIS' worst atrocities
In France Iraqi refugee held on suspicion of IS 'war crimes'
Of 17 ministers in Spain's new government under PM Pedro Sanchez, 11 are women
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement