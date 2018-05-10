Home > News > World >

Trophy case full, musician Gustavo Santaolalla turns to solo project


Oscar Winner Trophy case full, musician Gustavo Santaolalla turns to solo project

Gustavo Santaolalla is not quite a household name, but you have almost definitely heard his music.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At the age of 66, Gustavo Santaolalla is finally getting around to one of the few projects that has eluded him: his debut solo album play

At the age of 66, Gustavo Santaolalla is finally getting around to one of the few projects that has eluded him: his debut solo album

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gustavo Santaolalla is not quite a household name, but you have almost definitely heard his music.

The Argentine composer and producer has won two Oscars, two Grammys, 16 Latin Grammys and a trophy case full of other awards in his glittering career.

He notably wrote the scores for the movies "Brokeback Mountain" and "Babel," winning back-to-back Academy Awards in 2006 and 2007.

He has also produced albums for some of the biggest names in Latin music, scored the video game "The Last of Us," and even runs his own winery.

Now, at the age of 66, he is finally getting around to one of the few projects that has eluded him: his debut solo album.

Santaolalla released the album, "Raconto," last year, and is now embarking on a tour, "Retracing the Road" (Desandando el camino), where he will play it live.

The project draws on his more than four decades of making resolutely original music, from his rock band beginnings in Buenos Aires to what the director Ang Lee called the "sparse and yearning" score for "Brokeback Mountain."

In an interview in Mexico City, Santaolalla talked to AFP about looking back and looking forward as he takes a break from his adopted city, Los Angeles, to tour his native Latin America.

Q: Where did "Raconto" come from?

"At some point I felt the need to take a break, turn around and look at how I've arrived where I am.... I'm debuting as a soloist at 66 years old, which is definitely atypical. But I think my whole career has been atypical in the things I've chosen to do."

Q: And what have you found revisiting your musical past?

"I had recorded albums that I never played live. I realized there was an atemporal element in a lot of those songs that makes them seem new to people, and even to me, because I'd never had a chance to play them live."

Q: What has it been like as a Latin American making your way in Hollywood?

"Hollywood is a very hard industry. It's very tough and very closed. It's hard to get a break, and not just for Latinos."

Q: How are things for Latinos in the United States now given Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies?

"I think we all agree that his policies are horrible and retrograde and go against everything we want for humanity: a united world, where borders cease to exist as they are today. We will undoubtedly keep up the struggle we've always been fighting, the same one that leads us to call immigrants 'undocumented' when they call them 'illegal.'"

Migration has always existed around the world and throughout history, and it's always been related to these issues, to empires that dominate. They advertise their world as 'the American dream,' so what are they complaining about? They're the ones who have sold us this idea.

Q: Tell us about another project of yours: writing the music for the stage version of Del Toro's movie "Pan's Labyrinth."

These kinds of projects take years. We just finished the first stage, writing all the songs. Now Guillermo del Toro is looking for the right director. Part of his success is that he's always very careful in choosing his collaborators. The first step was to decide who would compose the music: (American composer) Paul Williams and your humble servant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Spectacle: Eurovision up for grabs as Portugal hosts song contest for first time Spectacle Eurovision up for grabs as Portugal hosts song contest for first time
Malaysian Ex-leader: Malaysia's Mahathir expects to be sworn in shortly Malaysian Ex-leader Malaysia's Mahathir expects to be sworn in shortly
Jakarta: Police hostage crisis at Indonesia jail over Jakarta Police hostage crisis at Indonesia jail over
Eurovision: Israel's Netta, the voice of #MeToo Eurovision Israel's Netta, the voice of #MeToo
Southwestern China: Chinese village 10 years after quake Southwestern China Chinese village 10 years after quake
In Spain: Galicia welcomes back thousands of Venezuelans In Spain Galicia welcomes back thousands of Venezuelans

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
2 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
3 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
6 Iran How could the country deal be salvaged?bullet
7 In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugsbullet
8 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran movebullet
9 Kaduna Killings UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attackbullet
10 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying...bullet

Related Articles

Election Fragile peace deal on agenda as Colombia prepares for polls
United Nations Security Council postpones visit to Iraq
In Costa Rica Religion vs rights splits country in presidential vote
Jose Antonio Abreu Noted Venezuelan musician, dies aged 78
In Ecuador Colombia government and ELN rebels resume peace talks
In Colombia Government to hold legislative vote free from guerrilla threat
FARC People's Army withdrawing from Colombian presidential race
In Mexico Strong quake shakes Country, no reports of damages
In Venezuela EU blacklists top officials over torture, rights abuses
Colombian President Juan Manuel to seek new ceasefire with ELN guerrilla group

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

An image released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) early on May 10, 2018 purportedly shows what the official news agency said was air defence systems intercepting Israeli missiles over Syrian airspace, without specifying the location
Rocket Misfire Major Israeli raids hit 'Iranian' targets in Syria after rocket fire
Bangladesh is planting millions of palm trees to reduce the risk from lightning strikes following a similiar scheme in Thailand
Thunderstorm Lightning strikes kill dozens across Bangladesh
Kim Hak-song (R) and Tony Kim (2nd L) taught at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology before they were detained
In North Korea Pyongyang university welcomes release of Americans who taught there
Egyptian female weightlifter Sara Samir, who competes under the name "Sara Ahmed", won bronze in the 69kg (152 pound) class at the 2016 Olympic Games
Weightlifting Olympic medal propels female Egyptian boom