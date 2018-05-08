Home > News > World >

Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran deal


Trump President announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from the "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran, as Washington moved to reinstate punishing sanctions against the Islamic republic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran play

President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from the "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran, as Washington moved to reinstate punishing sanctions against the Islamic republic.

"The Iran deal is defective at its core," Trump said in a televised address from the White House. "I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal."

After consulting US "friends" from across the Middle East, Trump said, "it is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement."

"America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail," Trump vowed.

"We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction and we will not allow a regime that chants 'Death to America' to gain access to the most deadly weapons on Earth."

Following his address, the US leader signed a presidential memorandum to start reinstating US nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime.

"We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction," Trump said. "Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States."

National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters after Trump's speech that the US sanctions would apply to new contracts "immediately," and that foreign firms would have months to wind down existing operations in Iran.

Describing Iran as the world's leading state sponsor of terror, and decrying its influence in the Middle East, Trump said the United States intended to work with its allies to "find a real, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear threat."

Such a solution, he said, would include efforts to eliminate the threat from Iran's ballistic missile program, stop its "terrorist activities" worldwide, and block its "menacing" activity across the region.

In the meantime, Trump warned, "if the regime continues its nuclear aspirations, it will have bigger problems than it has ever had."

Trump had long pledged to tear up the "very badly negotiated" agreement -- which his predecessor Barack Obama agreed with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- daring Tehran's regime to restart its enrichment program and alleged quest for a nuclear weapon.

The US leader had until May 12 to decide whether to continue to waive sanctions on Iran's central bank and its oil sector dealings, a key pillar of the 2015 agreement.

For months, critics have warned that ending the waivers would unravel the carefully constructed deal, plunge Iran's already struggling economy into crisis and expose the biggest transatlantic rift since the Iraq War.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Cyber Attack: Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
Migrants: Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
In Belgium: Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal
White House: China vice premier to visit US for trade talk White House China vice premier to visit US for trade talk
Shirak: Armenia's poorest province pins hopes on 'velvet revolution' Shirak Armenia's poorest province pins hopes on 'velvet revolution'
Nikol Pashinyan: Former newspaper editor turned PM Nikol Pashinyan Former newspaper editor turned PM

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prisonbullet
3 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet
4 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
5 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet
6 In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandalbullet
7 Kaduna Killings UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attackbullet
8 Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan interior minister recovering after...bullet
9 White House China vice premier to visit US for trade talkbullet
10 Koala Foundation Australia pledges cash to help save...bullet

Related Articles

Stormy Daniels Actress taunts fake Trump on comedy show SNL
Shanghai Corner the market: country streetside stock pundits
In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers
John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports
Trump President says China 'spoiled' by trade wins over US
In France Anger over Trump comments on Bataclan attacks
Migration Jeff Sessions says parents, children entering US illegally will be split
Iran Deal Fate now in Europe's hands - Obama adviser
Islamic State Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country
White House China vice premier to visit US for trade talk

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

The walls at Paris 8 university, like others under "occupation" around France, have been covered with graffiti
Protest Anger on the barricades at France's student sit-ins
Backers of presidential candidate Ivan Duque hang a poster in Bogota
Election Fragile peace deal on agenda as Colombia prepares for polls
Patrick, a three-year-old bear who was abandoned as an infant, licks his claws -- a way of soothing stress, a caretaker says
Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary
The record trade imbalance is at the heart of US President Donald Trump's anger at what he describes as Beijing's unfair practices that are hurting American companies and destroying jobs
Trade China's trade surplus with US grows