Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump claims he has 'largely solved' North Korea problem


Trump U.S President claims he has 'largely solved' North Korea problem

US President Donald Trump claimed Friday following his summit with Kim Jong Un that he has "largely solved" the North Korean nuclear problem.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Donald Trump claims that he has "largely solved" the North Korean nuclear problem play

President Donald Trump claims that he has "largely solved" the North Korean nuclear problem

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump claimed Friday following his summit with Kim Jong Un that he has "largely solved" the North Korean nuclear problem.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said president Barack Obama told him before he took office that the "most dangerous problem" for the United States was North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

"I have solved that problem," Trump said. "Now we're getting it memorialized and all but that problem is largely solved."

"We signed a very good document," he said.

"But more importantly than the document, I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un," he said, adding that they have "great chemistry together."

"That's a very important thing," he said. "I can now call him.

"I gave him a very direct number. He can now call me if he has any difficulty. We have communication."

"People are shocked," the president continued. "They thought Trump was going to get in, he's going to start throwing bombs all over the place.

"It's actually the opposite."

Trump said there would be a "very strong verification process" for North Korean denuclearization.

"We're well on our way to getting denuclearization, and the agreement says there will be total denuclearization," he said.

'War games'

Asked about North Korean human rights abuses, Trump said "I can't speak to that.

"I can only speak to the fact that we signed an incredible agreement, it's great and it's going to be great for them too because now North Korea can develop and North Korea can become a great country economically," he said.

"It can become whatever they want but there won't be nuclear weapons, and they won't be aimed at you and your family.

"Because I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy your family," he said.

"When I came in, people thought we were probably going to war with North Korea," he said. "If we did, millions of people would have been killed."

Trump defended his decision to unilaterally halt joint military exercises with South Korea.

"That was my offer. I call them war games," he said. "I hated them from the day I came in.

"We pay for it. We pay millions and millions of dollars for planes and all of this.

"I said I'd like to halt it because it's bad to be negotiating and doing it," he said. "I saved us a lot of money. That's a good thing for us."

Trump also said he would like Americans to "sit up at attention" when he speaks like North Koreans do for Kim.

"Hey, he is the head of a country and I mean he is the strong head," the president said. "Don't let anyone think anything different.

"He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same," he said.

Trump later said he was kidding and that reporters "don't understand sarcasm."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

InFinland: Asylum seeker jailed for life over first terror attack InFinland Asylum seeker jailed for life over first terror attack
Trump: U.S President praises new Italy PM Conte as 'very strong' on immigration Trump U.S President praises new Italy PM Conte as 'very strong' on immigration
Giuseppe Conte: Italy, France call for EU migrant centres in Africa Giuseppe Conte Italy, France call for EU migrant centres in Africa
Ronaldo: Real Madrid star agrees 18.8mln tax settlement Ronaldo Real Madrid star agrees 18.8mln tax settlement
In Taiwan: Authority indicts three over deadly quake building collapse In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake building collapse
In Afghanistan: US military targets senior militant In Afghanistan US military targets senior militant

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
3 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
4 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
5 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
6 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet
7 In Spain Migrants find difficult situationbullet
8 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
9 In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abusebullet
10 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to...bullet

Related Articles

Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offer
In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls
In Belgium Anonymous Twitter troll convicted of abuse
Spain Rejected migrant ship is 'symbol of EU's failure': MSF
In Russia Court overturns 'not guilty' verdict for gulag historian
Donald Trump New York sues US president for 'illegal conduct' at family foundation
Paris France capital puts final touches to Eiffel Tower anti-terror walls
In France Police thwarted attack on sex club
In Turkey 3 shot dead during ruling party MP visit: reports

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

Uganda's former police chief Kale Kayihura was once regarded as the most powerful military officer in the country
In Uganda Military arrests former police chief
US President Donald Trump is due to unveil a final list of roughly $50 billion in Chinese imports that would face punishing tariffs
Trade War China vows to retaliate 'immediately' to US tariffs
Tourism is a key pillar of the New Zealand economy
In New Zealand Country to tax tourists as influx grows
Tension are rising 10 days ahead of tightly contested elections with clashes between opposing factions causing three deaths in southern Turkey
In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls