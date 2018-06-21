Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump ends family separations: key points


Trump US President ends family separations: key points

President Donald Trump reversed his stance Wednesday and ordered an end to the practice of separating migrant children from their families at the border, a widely-scorned feature of his "zero tolerance" policy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order aimed at putting an end to the controversial separation of migrant families at the border, reversing a harsh practice that had earned international scorn play

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order aimed at putting an end to the controversial separation of migrant families at the border, reversing a harsh practice that had earned international scorn

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump reversed his stance Wednesday and ordered an end to the practice of separating migrant children from their families at the border, a widely-scorned feature of his "zero tolerance" policy.

But while ending the separations, his executive order indicates conditions for detained illegal immigrants could toughen in other respects. Here are the key points:

- Any adult caught crossing the border illegally, even if to request asylum, will be arrested and charged with criminal illegal entry. This is unchanged from the policy announced on May 7.

- The children of migrant family groups crossing the border illegally will no longer be separated from them. The family units will now be detained together by the Department of Homeland Security, instead of the Justice and Housing and Human Services departments as in the past.

- The family units will be held by DHS over the period required for their court trial on illegal entry charges, and for reviews of their immigration requests. As those together can take months or even years, the Trump administration will seek to change the 1997 Flores Settlement, which forbids the government from holding children in detention, even with their families, for more than 20 days.

- However, Trump's order also says that, "to the extent practicable", cases involving families will be prioritized.

- The Department of Defense was ordered to allow any available facilities to be used for housing illegal immigrants, and, if necessary, to build new facilities for them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nikki Haley: US Ambassador slams rights groups after US quits UN council Nikki Haley US Ambassador slams rights groups after US quits UN council
In US: 'Strong' case for further rate hikes - Fed's Powell In US 'Strong' case for further rate hikes - Fed's Powell
In Brazil: Country maintains key interest rate at 6.5% In Brazil Country maintains key interest rate at 6.5%
IMF: Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program IMF Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program
In Afghanistan: 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials In Afghanistan 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials
In Spain: Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive In Spain Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of...bullet
4 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
5 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US...bullet
6 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
7 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
8 Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boatsbullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govtbullet

Related Articles

Justin Trudeau Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong'
Saudi Arabia Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet
United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader makes two-day visit to China
In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces Democratic rage on immigration
NATO Alliance members will show unity despite differences - Stoltenberg
Kim Jong Un North Korea may soon return US soldier remains
United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout
Trump US president no longer 'moral leader of free world': top rights body

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

A picture taken during a Syrian army-organised tour shows massive damage in Eastern Ghouta where the UN says forces loyal to Damascus carried out acts during its recapture which amounted to crimes against humanity
In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
North Korean children continue to confront major health challenges according to the United Nations
United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
Labour prime minister Gordon Brown made Alan Sugar, 71, a lord in 2009, but he left the party in 2015, citing its "negative business policies"
Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet
Russia accused the United States of "gross cynicism" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced a US withdrawal from the UN human rights council
Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout