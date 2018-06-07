Home > News > World >

Trump hosts Japan PM, five days before summit with Kim


Summit Trump hosts Japan PM, five days before meeting with Kim

With less than a week to go before meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump plays host Thursday to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who wants his voice heard ahead of the unprecedented talks.

  • Published:
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump -- shown here at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in April -- are expected to talk about North Korea and trade on Thursday at the White House play

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump -- shown here at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in April -- are expected to talk about North Korea and trade on Thursday at the White House

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With less than a week to go before meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump plays host Thursday to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who wants his voice heard ahead of the unprecedented talks.

Trump and Abe will hold a joint press conference at the White House in the early afternoon, before heading to Canada for what promises to be a tense Group of Seven summit clouded by the US leader's aggressive trade policies.

Since the first inkling that a Trump-Kim summit could be on the cards, Japan has repeatedly insisted that Washington be mindful not to let its guard down with the nuclear-armed regime in Pyongyang.

And by coming to Washington to see Trump for the second time in less than two months, Abe wants to be sure to get his point across to the US president, amid the intense diplomatic flurry over the future of the Korean peninsula.

Before leaving Tokyo, the Japanese leader emphasized that during his lightning visit to Washington, he hoped to "closely coordinate and agree" with Trump on an approach to the North Korea issue.

And he clearly outlined what would need to happen for the June 12 summit in Singapore to be a success: tangible progress on curbing the North's nuclear and ballistic missiles programs, as well as answers about Japanese nationals kidnapped by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

At their last meeting at Trump's Florida retreat in April, the US president promised Abe to raise the politically sensitive abductions issue in any talks with Pyongyang.

But the subject is hardly a priority for the businessman-turned-president, whose strategy appears to be in constant flux.

Above all, Trump seems most enthused by the notion of being the first sitting US leader to hold direct talks with a scion of the ruling Kim dynasty.

The intensifying diplomacy on North Korea has so far left Abe as the odd man out: Trump is preparing to meet Kim, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korea's Moon Jae-in have each already seen the North's leader twice.

Japan left 'isolated' after Singapore?

For Richard Armitage, a former senior diplomat during the administration of George W. Bush, Tokyo runs a very real risk of finding itself out in the cold after the Trump-Kim talks.

"We should absolutely prevent decoupling -- decoupling Japanese and US security," he told AFP.

"This is and has been an aim of China and North Korea for a long time, and we can't allow this to happen. That would be falling into a terrible trap."

Trump and Abe so far seem to have forged a sort of friendship, but even that bonhomie was revealed to be limited at their last meeting.

On Thursday, it could again be put to the test -- beyond North Korea, they are also meant to discuss the thorny issue of tariffs, which Washington says were put in place to protect American workers.

"I will stress that measures to restrict trade would not serve the interests of any country," Abe said before heading to Washington.

Japan had hoped to convince the US to shield it from fresh tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and did not hide its bitter disappointment when those talks failed.

The government in Tokyo warned of the "grave impact" that US tariffs could have on bilateral ties and the world trading system.

"The US government's trade measures, citing its security, makes us concerned that they could disrupt the global market," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

South Africa's DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows South Africa's DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows
In North Korea: Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity' In North Korea Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity'
In Turkey: Erdogan facing genuine challenge in polls In Turkey Erdogan facing genuine challenge in polls
In Turkey: Turks look to alternative media as news landscape shrinks In Turkey Turks look to alternative media as news landscape shrinks
Bayer-Monsanto: Pharmaceutical merger creates agrichemical juggernaut Bayer-Monsanto Pharmaceutical merger creates agrichemical juggernaut
Bangladesh: Country defends drug war as murder claims surface Bangladesh Country defends drug war as murder claims surface

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
7 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
8 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives:...bullet
9 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling...bullet
10 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks...bullet

Related Articles

In Greece Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women
United Kingdom Country warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions
In London 120 firefighters tackle blaze at central hotel
In France Ministry raided in probe into Macron's chief of staff
In Libya UN Security Council backs elections, without specifying date
In Tunisia Migrant smugglers profit from security vacuum

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

French Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot has said he will remain in President Emmanuel Macron's cabinet, despite a series of moves seen as setbacks to his environmental agenda
Emmanuel Macron France president's environmental record under fire as critics tally 'retreats'
Sri Lankan authorities temporarily blocked Facebook in March as incendiary posts by Buddhist hardliners fanned religious violence that left three people dead
In Sri Lanka Facebook staff to learn Sinhala insults after riots
Three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl, a 41-year-old British man and a 31-year-old Belgian woman were killed when Rakhmat Akilov ploughed into them in a truck
In Sweeden Verdict due in Stockholm truck attack terrorism trial
Pro-choice supporters held a rally in Belfast on May 28, days after the Republic of Ireland's historic vote to overturn its abortion ban
In Britain Northern Ireland awaits landmark abortion ruling