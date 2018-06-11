Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump lashes out at US allies in Twitter rant


Donald Trump US President lashes out at US allies in Twitter rant

President Donald Trump lashed out at US allies Monday in a Twitter rant focusing on trade following a contentious G7 summit of economic powers in Canada at the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to leave Canada after a contentious G7 summit play

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to leave Canada after a contentious G7 summit

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump lashed out at US allies Monday in a Twitter rant focusing on trade following a contentious G7 summit of economic powers in Canada at the weekend.

"Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal," Trump tweeted, as he criticized Canadian tariffs on imports of US milk.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau then "acts hurt when called out!" Trump wrote.

Trump pulled out of endorsing a joint communique after the G7 meet finished on Saturday with the US president accusing Trudeau, the summit's chairman, of dishonesty.

His Twitter rant on Monday continued: "Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America!"

Adding to the US trade deficit is "the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!)."

He said the European Union "should pay much more for Military!"

According to Trump, Germany "pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming!"

Figures that Trump cites in his tweets have often been found to be incorrect or misleading.

He concluded: "Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!"

Almost as an afterthought, Trump -- currently in Singapore for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- tweeted: "Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Donald Trump: US President's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit Donald Trump US President's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Malta: Country rejects Italy's calls to take in rescue ship with 629 migrants Malta Country rejects Italy's calls to take in rescue ship with 629 migrants
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone Angela Merkel German Chancellor open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone
In Mexico: Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west
Cuba: Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery Cuba Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery
Antonio Guterres: UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes Antonio Guterres UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T,...bullet
2 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
5 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summitbullet
6 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
7 Angela Merkel German Chancellor open to EU migration reform,...bullet
8 In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry tollbullet
9 In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journeybullet
10 In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrestbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump US President's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
World Trump economic adviser ties G-7 tension to North Korea meeting
Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
Entertainment 9 minutes of terror, 12 months of recovery: inside the republican baseball team's return
World Romney wants in again. There is one catch.
Politics Larry Kudlow doubles down on Trump's 'dishonest & weak' insult after the G7 summit, accusing Trudeau of pulling an 'amateur political stunt'
World Tax havens blunt impact of corporate tax cut, economists say
Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections
Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang
Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Photo released on Twitter by the German government and its photographer Jesco Denzel shows US President Donald Trump (R) talking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and surrounded by other G7 leaders during a meeting of the G7 Summit in Canada
Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 10, 2018 shows Peruvian then presidents Alejandro Toledo, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Alan Garcia delivering their speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2003, September 20, 2016 and September 23, 2010 respectively
In Peru 3 ex-presidents of Peru in Odebrecht payoffs probe
Health workers operate within an Ebola safety zone in the Health Center in Iyonda in DR Congo. The World Health Organization says it is "cautiously optimistic" that the outbreak could end soon
In DR Congo WHO predicts Ebola outbreak could end soon
Putin said "many" countries including Austria were keen to help in organising such a US-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready