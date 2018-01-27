Home > News > World >

Trump moves to mend fences with African leaders


Trump US President moves to mend fences with African leaders, says Tillerson will visit continent

Some political pundits say this is a diplomatic move to mend fences with the African leaders.

  • Published:
President Donald Trump moves to mend fences with African leaders, says Tillerson will visit continent play

Donald Trump delivering his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States President, Donald Trump has reportedly written a letter to African leaders, informing them that the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson will be visiting the continent in March.

Some political pundits say this is a diplomatic move to mend fences with the African leaders.

Trump had earlier referred to Africa, Haiti and El Salvador as shithole countries during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss a proposal for an immigration plan.

This sparked a lot of controversy, with the some diplomats and African leaders, calling for an apology from the President of the World super power.

The US leader later denied using the language, adding that he used tough words.

According to the UK standard, the decision to visit Africa might have come out of his meeting with the African Union chairman and president of Rwanda Paul Kagame at the World Economic Forum.

ALSO READ: Trump defends 'tough' language after 'shithole countries' reports

Trump, after the meeting referred to Kagame as a friend.

Nigeria summons US Ambassador

The Nigerian government also summoned the United States Ambassador, Stuart Symington, to explain the derogatory remarks which President Donald Trump allegedly made.

The government of Botswana also issued a stern statement, saying that Trump's comments were highly irresponsible, reprehensible, and racist.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: Eiffel Tower to go dark after bombing In Kabul Eiffel Tower to go dark after bombing
Emmanuel Macron: Venezuela rejects 'unacceptable' French president sanctions comments Emmanuel Macron Venezuela rejects 'unacceptable' French president sanctions comments
Milos Zeman: Outspoken pro-Russian, anti-migrant Czech president Milos Zeman Outspoken pro-Russian, anti-migrant Czech president
Antonio Guterres: UN says will send Syria envoy to Russia conference Antonio Guterres UN says will send Syria envoy to Russia conference
In Syria: Pressing offensive, Turkey urges US pullback In Syria Pressing offensive, Turkey urges US pullback
Paris Attacks: Suspect 'message' showed desire to detonate suicide belt Paris Attacks Suspect 'message' showed desire to detonate suicide belt

Recommended Videos

Sex Robot: Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood
Donald Trump: Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes' statement Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes' statement
African News: Ethiopia bans foreign adoptions African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptions



Top Articles

1 In Algeria New strike severely grounds air trafficbullet
2 In Czech Pro-Russian and liberal clash in presidential showdownbullet
3 World Economic Forum Davos: top quotes as Trump enters the scenebullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Billionaire Prince Al-Waleed releasedbullet
5 Donald Trump President says Palestinians 'disrespected' US, aid...bullet
6 Donald Trump US President sends 'warmest regards' to African...bullet
7 Health 100 years after 'Spanish flu', new global pandemics...bullet
8 In Poland Country snubs EU moves to link subsidies to rule...bullet
9 In Kabul Eiffel Tower to go dark after bombingbullet
10 Trump US President moves to mend fences with African...bullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump President says Palestinians 'disrespected' US, aid on hold
Security US-Turkey tensions escalate over Syria operation
Airlines US aircraft carrier to make historic visit to Vietnam
World Economic Forum At Davos, Mnuchin's 'weak dollar' talk sets nerves on edge
Donald Trump US President set to visit Britain this year
Malala Yousafzai Nobel peace laureate lauds feminism as Trump lands in Davos
In Switzerland Davos hails Macron and Merkel's move to centre stage
Kabul Blast Update Key moments in security of Afghan capital
Donald Trump US President sends 'warmest regards' to African leaders after reported slur
George Soros Billionaire investor to Google and Facebook: 'Your days are numbered'

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
6 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
9 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
10 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

The tragedy inspired a 2010 French film 'Des Hommes et des Dieux' (Of Gods and Men)
In Algeria Vatican recognises French monks killed as martyrs
A picture taken on July 9, 2017 shows smoke billowing above Iraq's Mosul following an air strike by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State jihadist group
In Iraq Eight dead as US-led strike hits security personnel
Kurz last year visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Muesum in Jerusalem which commemorates the six million Jews killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II
Sebastian Kurz Chancellor says Austria bears 'responsibility' for Holocaust
The Mayon volcano has been emitting flaming lava and giant clouds of superheated ash
In Philippine Deadly mudflows threaten residents near erupting volcano