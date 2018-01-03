Home > News > World >

Trump says ex-aide, Bannon has lost his mind


Trump US President says ex-aide, Bannon has lost his mind

Trump denied any responsibility or support for Bannon after he was quoted in a new book describing a meeting between Mr Trump's son and a group of Russians as "treasonous".

  • Published:
Trump says ex-aide, Bannon has lost his mind play

US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly in New York

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump has said his former White House aide, Steve Bannon "lost his mind" after he lost his job at the White House.

In a report by BBC, Trump denied any responsibility or support for Bannon after he was quoted in a new book describing a meeting between Mr Trump's son and a group of Russians as "treasonous".

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Mr Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

"Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party," he continued.

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon has described a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer during the election campaign as 'treasonous' play

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon has described a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer during the election campaign as 'treasonous'

(AFP/File)

 

"Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country."

ALSO READ: Trump's Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous': Bannon

The Russians had offered Donald Trump Jr damaging information on Hillary Clinton at the June 2016 meeting.

Bannon's quote appears in a new book by journalist Michael Wolff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

In Peru: At least 25 dead as bus plunges over cliff In Peru At least 25 dead as bus plunges over cliff
In Somalia: 2 al-Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrike campaign In Somalia 2 al-Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrike campaign
Trump: President's Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous': Bannon Trump President's Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous': Bannon
In India: Demonstrators caste protests hit Mumbai In India Demonstrators caste protests hit Mumbai
In Norway: Government suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war In Norway Government suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war
In Iran: Head of Guards announces 'end of the sedition' In Iran Head of Guards announces 'end of the sedition'

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 South Korea Country proposes high-level talks with Northbullet
2 Kim Jong-Un North Korean leader's new threads get Korea-watchers wonderingbullet
3 Israel Country set to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace dealbullet
4 In London 4 killed in New Year knife violence - Policebullet
5 Donald Trump US President taunts North Korean leader, says his...bullet
6 Logan Paul YouTube star apologizes for viral suicide videobullet
7 In France Government to install landline phones in prison cellsbullet
8 Emmanuel Macron French President to visit China next weekbullet
9 In Somalia 2 al-Shabaab militants killed in U.S....bullet
10 In Peru At least 25 dead as bus plunges over cliffbullet

Related Articles

Trump President's Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous': Bannon
In Alabama Bannon fuels Republican ire after Senate loss
Donald Trump US President's candidate in final pitch as Alabama braces for Senate election
In US Alabama's choice: Democrat or accused sexual predator
Roy Moore Republican candidate accused of abusing teen denies sexual misconduct
Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video
In US White House probing use of private email: report
Jared Kushner Report says Trump's aide Kushner registered to vote as a woman

Top Videos

1 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
2 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 3, 2018
In Israel Lawmakers advance bill on death penalty for 'terrorists'
Germany has taken in over one million asylum seekers since 2015
In Germany Minister supports age tests for young refugees
Freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle, pictured here on October 14, 2017, shortly after he was freed from the Taliban after five years in captivity with wife and three children
In Canada Ex-hostage in court on sexual assault, death threats
US President Donald Trump promises unspecified US support for Iranian protesters
Trump US president vows 'support' for Iran protestors