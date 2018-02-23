Home > News > World >

Trump suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'


Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'

The Broward County sheriff said Thursday that Peterson was present during the Valentine's Day rampage that left 14 students and three teachers dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but did not act to stop it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference play

US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump on Friday cast doubt on the character of an armed deputy who failed to intervene during last week's school shooting in Florida, saying he froze or was a "coward."

"They're trained, they didn't react properly under pressure or they were a coward," Trump said, calling out the school resource officer Scot Peterson by name.

"When it came time to get in there and do something he didn't have the courage or something happened," Trump said. "But he certainly did a poor job. There's no question about that."

The Broward County sheriff said Thursday that Peterson was present during the Valentine's Day rampage that left 14 students and three teachers dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but did not act to stop it.

Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay.

Trump has indicated he is weighing calls for a toughening of gun regulations in the wake of the Parkland shooting, unleashed by a 19-year-old former student armed with a semi-automatic rifle, but has also responded with a deeply controversial call to arm teachers.

On Thursday he doubled down on the National Rifle Association's longstanding position that armed Americans were the first line of defense in confronting deadly attacks, saying: "To stop a bad guy with a gun, it takes a good guy with a gun."

The US Congress has long been deadlocked on the gun debate, accomplishing nothing despite a spate of mass shootings and polls showing that Americans support stricter gun laws by a two-to-one margin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to...bullet
8 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
9 Trump White House denies being weak on Russia, says more...bullet
10 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan...bullet

Related Articles

In Louisiana Two injured in university shooting
Donald Trump 'Gun free' schools are magnets for 'bad people': President
Amnesty Group slams Trump-led 'politics of hate'
Florida Shooting Trump meets survivors, suggests arming teachers
Billy Graham US preacher to millions, adviser to presidents
Raul Castro President receives US lawmakers on visit to Cuba
Trump US president backs ban on 'bump stocks' on semi-automatic weapons
Enrique Pena Nieto Trump, Mexican president talk security, trade, migration
Florida Shooting 'No idea we had a monster under our roof' say couple who took in gunman
Florida Shooting Students to march on Washington in call for gun reform

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
Wayne Lotter -- seen here at a Walk for Elephants event in Dar es Salaam in January 2017 -- was a major figure in the fight against ivory trafficking
In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murder