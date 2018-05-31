Home > News > World >

Trump targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections


Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections

US President Donald Trump is in full campaign mode five months before pivotal mid-term elections, employing a mix of anti-immigration rhetoric, Democrat-bashing and off-script improvisation in a bid to help Republicans hold their congressional majority.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a busy summer of campaigning for Republicans ahead of November's mid-term congressional elections play

US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a busy summer of campaigning for Republicans ahead of November's mid-term congressional elections

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump is in full campaign mode five months before pivotal mid-term elections, employing a mix of anti-immigration rhetoric, Democrat-bashing and off-script improvisation in a bid to help Republicans hold their congressional majority.

Democrats, riding a swell of grass-roots activism and buoyed by Trump's poor approval numbers and an ongoing investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's campaign, are seeking to flip the US House and Senate.

Trump is pushing back, hitting the road -- including at a fiery Tuesday night rally in Tennessee -- as he seeks to energize his base to come out and vote in November for Republican Senate candidates in states where he can have a major impact.

But the strategy apparently seeks to minimize his exposure in states where Republicans in close House races might feel the divisive president's presence would be more of a hindrance, motivating Democrats and independents instead of helping moderate GOP candidates.

Despite the risks of an unrestrained Trump addressing large crowds at campaign-style events, it is a strategy aimed at firing up his loyal supporters in red states where vulnerable Senate Democrats are running for re-election, or challenging for open seats.

Such was the case Tuesday when Trump rallied in Nashville in support of congresswoman Marsha Blackburn's bid to succeed retiring Senator Bob Corker.

"We need more Republicans," Trump boomed.

"If you want your country to be safe, then you must go out and get the Democrats the hell out of office."

A sitting president's party often loses seats during mid-term elections.

While analysts say Democrats have a decent shot at flipping the 24 seats needed to reclaim the House, the opposition party is up against an extraordinarily tough Senate election map.

Of the 35 Senate races, Democrats are defending a whopping 26 seats -- 10 of them in states that Trump won in 2016.

And Democrats are seeing their overall mid-term advantage shrink.

In December, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average, Democrats enjoyed a 13-point advantage among voters who were asked which party they would support in the 2018 congressional election.

That figure this week stood at just four points.

Trump 'coming after' vulnerable Democrats

The president has grown increasingly annoyed at his party's 51-49 Senate majority as he seeks to push through his policy agenda, including a dramatic curtailing of illegal and legal immigration.

Highlighting his rigid stance during his Nashville rally, he recalled the term he used recently to describe undocumented immigrants, including members of transnational gang MS-13, targeted for deportation.

Supporters cheer as US President Donald Trump addresses a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee on May 29, 2018 -- one of several he aims to hold ahead of November's mid-term elections play

Supporters cheer as US President Donald Trump addresses a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee on May 29, 2018 -- one of several he aims to hold ahead of November's mid-term elections

(AFP)

"What was the name?" Trump goaded the crowd. "Animals!" they shouted.

Trump also savaged the Democratic candidate, former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen, insisting he would be in the pocket of the Senate and House Democratic leaders.

"He's an absolute total tool of Chuck Schumer and of course the MS-13 lover, Nancy Pelosi," Trump said.

Over the past month Trump has held campaign-style rallies or speeches in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee -- all states he carried in 2016, and where Republicans are facing tough Senate races. On Thursday he heads to Texas.

Trump is also expected to travel in the coming weeks to North Dakota, Montana, Missouri, and West Virginia, the New York Times reported, citing White House officials familiar with the president's summer strategy.

They are states that Trump won easily, and where Senate Democrats face tough re-elections.

Several other states may be added to the itinerary later, including Florida, where outgoing Governor Rick Scott is spending millions of dollars of his own personal fortune in a bid to oust a Senate Democratic incumbent.

Trump on Tuesday night "had a message for 2018 red state Dems – he's coming after them too," said Katie Martin, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the party's Senate campaign arm.

He relished his opportunity before the cheering crowd to tout his economic successes including major tax cuts that he signed into law.

But Trump also eagerly returned to one of the tropes of his 2016 campaign, by declaring that Mexico would pay for a wall that he intends to build on the southern US border.

"They're going to pay for the wall and they're going to enjoy it," Trump said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Bashar al-Assad: Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds Bashar al-Assad Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds
In India: Government heads for airline auction flop In India Government heads for airline auction flop
Data Exchange: German spy agency can keep tabs on internet hubs Data Exchange German spy agency can keep tabs on internet hubs
In Northwest Syria: For displaced Syrians, plentiful Ramadan cannot erase loss In Northwest Syria For displaced Syrians, plentiful Ramadan cannot erase loss
In Colombia: FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Arkady Babchenko: Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
3 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant...bullet
7 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead...bullet
8 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
9 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
10 In Libya Positive steps and fragile promises by leadersbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions
Donald Trump US President moves to finalize China trade sanctions
Starbucks Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training
Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to dismantle North Korean weapons
Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
Hassan Rouhani China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval
Trump US president and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship
Trump US president says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim summit
In Taiwan Diplomacy harder than ever in US-China tug of war

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet

World

Romania's top anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi is a former basketball player
Klaus Iohannis Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor
The crisis in Italy is fuelling fresh fears about the long-term credibility of the eurozone
European Union Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues
Leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, seen here at a rally, has a widening lead in the race for Mexico's presidency
In Mexico Leftist presidential candidate tops 50% in poll
US televangelist Jesse Duplantis is appealing for donations to purchase a Dassault Falcon 7X jet like this one shown at Le Bourget airport
In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet