Home > News > World >

Trump urges China to clamp down on North Korea border


Trump US President urges China to clamp down on North Korea border

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged China to maintain tight control of its border with North Korea until he signs a denuclearization deal with Kim Jong UN.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People watch a screen showing images of (L-R) South Korea's president Moon Jae-in, US president Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul play

People watch a screen showing images of (L-R) South Korea's president Moon Jae-in, US president Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged China to maintain tight control of its border with North Korea until he signs a denuclearization deal with Kim Jong UN.

Trump is scheduled to hold a landmark summit with the North Korean leader June 12 in Singapore, but Pyongyang recently has threatened to pull out over US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment."

"China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made," Trump tweeted, suggesting China may have eased up on enforcing economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

"The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in.", he wrote, adding he wants North Korea to be 'VERY successful,' but only once a deal has been reached on denuclearization," he said.

China is North Korea's biggest trade partner, and Trump has called on it repeatedly to press Pyongyang to rein in its nuclear and missile programs.

Besides protesting US disarmament demands, North Korea also angrily condemned joint US-South Korean military exercises, and last week pulled out of planned inter-Korean talks.

Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton also has drawn Pyongyang's ire by referring to Libya as a denuclearization model. After giving up Libya's nuclear program in 2003, leader Moamer Kadhafi was killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

North Korea's sudden shift in attitude followed a weeks-long charm offensive that saw Kim Jong Un hold a historic summit in the Demilitarized Zone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and meet twice with China's President Xi Jinping.

As prospects for the Singapore summit dimmed, Trump offered assurances that if the summit is successful, Kim "will get protections that will be very strong."

"He'd be in his country and running his country. His country would be very rich," he told reporters last week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In China: Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flag In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flag
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters
In France: Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
South China: Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Lawyer: Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM
Henri van Breda: Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
5 Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new casesbullet
6 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" -...bullet
7 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
8 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new...bullet
9 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress...bullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

In India Muslim beaten to death for allegedly killing cow
In Texas Students take solace in baseball after school shooting
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes
Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war
Ramadan To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed
In Pakistan Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only for...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Leader of far-right League Matteo Salvini, left, and Luigi Di Maio, head of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, have closed a coalition government deal
Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?
A police officer arrests Zambian musician Chama Fumba, known as Pilato, during a march to the parliament building in Lusaka last September
Pilato Star Zambian musician freed on bail ahead of trial
After voting in the election, people are registered under the red canopies in the hopes they will receive prizes promised by President Nicolas Maduro
In Venezuela 'Red points' spark contention in vote
US President Donald Trump demandedg a Justice Department probe into alleged infiltration of his presidential campaign for political purposes
US President Trump 'demands' probe of alleged spying on his campaign