Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump widens the cracks in world order's foundations


Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations

For decades, multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, World Trade Organization and Group of Seven were widely accepted by Western governments as the best way to shore up world order.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leaders of the G7 participate in a working session of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018; US President Donald Trump has shown skepticism and downright hostility toward multilateral institutions play

Leaders of the G7 participate in a working session of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018; US President Donald Trump has shown skepticism and downright hostility toward multilateral institutions

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For decades, multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, World Trade Organization and Group of Seven were widely accepted by Western governments as the best way to shore up world order.

Now, with Donald Trump in the White House and his "America First" foreign policy echoed in rise of nationalist and populist movements in Europe, the cracks in the concrete are growing ever wider.

Whether circumventing the WTO by imposing tariffs on its signatories, withholding funds from the UN or going it alone at an ongoing G7 summit in Canada, Trump has shown his disdain for organizations where American leadership was once a given.

"What worries me most is the fact that the rules-based international order is being challenged, quite surprisingly not by the usual suspects but by its main architect and guarantor, the US," European Council President Donald Tusk said in Quebec on Friday as the rest of the G7 awaited the arrival of Trump.

The US president's skepticism and in some cases hostility towards international institutions was evident throughout his electoral campaign, even at one state declaring the NATO military alliance "obsolete."

'Very unfair'

While his views of NATO have softened -- at least in public -- since he took power in January last year, he has accused the WTO of having been "a disaster for us" and "very unfair" in its policing of global trade.

Similar arguments were used to justify the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, a painstakingly negotiated agreement that had been signed by every country bar Syria and Nicaragua by the time Trump announced his decision a year ago.

Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has warned that the world body's criticism of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital will lead to a reduction in its funding.

Around the same time that the United Nations was created in 1945 -- an organization headquartered in New York and which relies on Washington for the lion's share of its funding -- other multinational organizations also began taking root.

The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), which began work in 1948, was the precursor to the modern-day WTO, which now has more than 160 members.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank both emerged from an agreement signed in 1944 at Bretton Woods in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire and soon became the main planks of the international finance system.

By tradition, the World Bank is led by an American while a European is at the helm of the IMF.

Multilateral institutions also began taking root on the other side of the Atlantic, including the Brussels-based NATO alliance which includes the United States and nearly all of Europe. Its birth came at a conference in Washington in 1949.

Its creation was followed soon after by the European Coal and Steel Community which initially included only six member nations but later morphed into the European Union, which is now a bulging club of 28 countries.

Brexit looms

That number should be reduced to 27 within the next 12 months when Britain leaves and the resentments towards the EU which prompted the British public to vote for Brexit are widespread.

Italy's new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who made his international entrance at the G7 summit, was propelled into office after the Eurosceptic Five Star movement joined a right-wing coalition in Rome that has evoked comparisons with Trump's rise.

French President Emmanuel Macron is among those who insist that multinational institutions are the best way to address grievances in the era of globalization as long as the bodies adapt and reform.

Ella Kokotsis of Toronto University's Munk School of Global Affairs said that Ronald Reagan also clashed with his peers at the start of his tenure in the White House four decades ago but he soon made common ground with his fellow Western leaders at the height of the Cold War.

But the differences appear more profound this time round.

"They (the other G7 leaders in the 1980s) were able to integrate Ronald Reagan into the fold quite quickly and he bought into the views of the rest of his G7 counterparts," she told AFP.

"Here we are seeing a different mood -- it's very unpredictable with Trump."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Nigeria: Banned weapons stoke deadly violence In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
In Canada: The G7/G8: where the big powers meet informally In Canada The G7/G8: where the big powers meet informally
European Union: Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo European Union Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo
United Nations: Emergency General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday United Nations Emergency General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday
In Vietnam: Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast
Dennis Rodman: US basketball star flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit Dennis Rodman US basketball star flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
5 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th...bullet
8 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious...bullet
9 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
10 Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war...bullet

Related Articles

Ahmed Saleh Years after IS, Syrian Kurds rebuild Kobane alone
In Libya Positive steps and fragile promises by leaders
Asian Cup Football 'miracle' offers shared goal for war-torn Yemen

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

Syrian children play among destroyed buildings in Kobane
Ahmed Saleh Years after IS, Syrian Kurds rebuild Kobane alone
The site is located a close to another where evidence of the biggest-ever sacrifice of children was found, with more than 140 youngsters were slain in Huanchaquito (pictured here)
In Peru Archaeologists find new mass child sacrifice site
Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary
Naruhito Japan's emperor-to-be celebrates wedding anniversary
The mystery illness afflicting US diplomats in Guangzhou is similar to an earlier incident that prompted the evacuation of 24 people from the US embassy in Havana
In China US fears of 'mystery weapon' revived by new diplomat cases