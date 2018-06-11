Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit


Donald Trump US President's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Donald Trump's spectacular bust-up with America's closest allies at the G7 raises the already high political stakes for Tuesday's summit with Kim Jong Un.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump and Trudeau at the stormy G7 summit play

Trump and Trudeau at the stormy G7 summit

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Donald Trump's spectacular bust-up with America's closest allies at the G7 raises the already high political stakes for Tuesday's summit with Kim Jong Un, and highlights the dangers of the US leader's self-serving diplomacy.

Many analysts suggest Trump is perversely more at ease with traditional foes -- contrasting his treatment of the likes of Canada's Justin Trudeau to the red-carpet welcome he recently gave Kim's right-hand man at the White House.

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"

Heading into the G7 summit in Canada in characteristically bullish mood, Trump had promised he would pull off the sort of trade deal that only he, the world's greatest dealmaker, could make.

It will be "easy", said Trump, but the reality was anything but.

Despite diplomats' best efforts, and unusual personal involvement from leaders huddling in alcoves and sunrooms of a chateau by the Saint Lawrence river, the draft communique was barely enough to paper over the cracks.

So each leader, Trump and Trudeau included, left the summit and went off to tell their publics how hard they had fought for the national interest.

Watching Trudeau's press conference from Air Force One on his way to Singapore, Trump took umbrage at the Canadian leader's voter-tailored message and angrily rejected the communique.

Only hours earlier, Trump had performed his own victory lap in front of the cameras, declaring the summit a success and America's relations with its allies a "10" out of 10.

And faced with a choice between tarnishing his deal-maker credentials and throwing an ally under the bus, Trump's choice was never in doubt.

"He was angry about Trudeau's press conference," said one aide, on condition of anonymity.

So his aides rushed to turn the tables on Trudeau, painting the quiet-spoken Canadian PM as a back-stabber and the cause of the breakdown.

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," said US trade advisor Peter Navarro.

'Posturing ... not policy'

A flight across the world later and Trump was in Singapore, preparing for an unprecedented summit with Kim that has raised hopes of bringing peace to the Korean peninsula.

Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank, said the G7 meltdown had put more pressure on Trump to cut a deal with the nuclear-armed Kim.

"Trump will not want to bust up two summits in a row lest people conclude he is the problem," said Haas, predicting a more pliable president.

It is "all about posturing and message-sending, not policy", added Haas.

The White House rejected the notion that Trump was looking back at the G7 rather than forward towards peace.

"I doubt (the G7) will have any impact. They are unrelated buckets of issues," a senior White House official said. "The overarching issues with North Korea heighten the need for a positive outcome."

Of those two buckets, trade and North Korea, there is no doubt North Korea is a more complex problem -— touching on non-proliferation, the balance of power in East Asia and America's treaty alliances.

But of the president's six tweets since landing in Singapore, five were rants about trade and only one -- "Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air" -- referenced the upcoming summit.

Many of the tough details in the North Korea talks are likely to wait for future rounds of talks at a lower level.

Trump arrives for his summit with Kim after a tempestuous G7 meeting play

Trump arrives for his summit with Kim after a tempestuous G7 meeting

(AFP)

But Trump has once again put himself at the centre of negotiations, and in doing so, has tethered his political fortunes to the outcome.

"It is clear that Trump is eager to demonstrate to the world that he can make this work and accomplish what his predecessors failed to do," said Julian Zelizer, history and public affairs professor at Princeton University.

The G7 bust-up shows how badly it can go wrong if he fails.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Donald Trump: US President lashes out at US allies in Twitter rant Donald Trump US President lashes out at US allies in Twitter rant
Malta: Country rejects Italy's calls to take in rescue ship with 629 migrants Malta Country rejects Italy's calls to take in rescue ship with 629 migrants
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone Angela Merkel German Chancellor open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone
In Mexico: Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west
Cuba: Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery Cuba Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery
Antonio Guterres: UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes Antonio Guterres UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T,...bullet
2 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
5 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summitbullet
6 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
7 Angela Merkel German Chancellor open to EU migration reform,...bullet
8 In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry tollbullet
9 In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journeybullet
10 In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrestbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
France G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation
In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journey
Putin Russian President dismisses G7 criticism as 'babbling', calls for cooperation
Kim Jong Un The young leader taking centre stage
Xi Jinping As G7 feuds, China president and Putin play up their own club
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to push hard line on Iran during Europe trip
Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready
Justin Trudeau No more Mr Nice Guy: Canada's PM gets tough
Jim Mattis US Defense accuses China of S. China Sea 'intimidation and coercion'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Photo released on Twitter by the German government and its photographer Jesco Denzel shows US President Donald Trump (R) talking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and surrounded by other G7 leaders during a meeting of the G7 Summit in Canada
Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 10, 2018 shows Peruvian then presidents Alejandro Toledo, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Alan Garcia delivering their speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2003, September 20, 2016 and September 23, 2010 respectively
In Peru 3 ex-presidents of Peru in Odebrecht payoffs probe
Health workers operate within an Ebola safety zone in the Health Center in Iyonda in DR Congo. The World Health Organization says it is "cautiously optimistic" that the outbreak could end soon
In DR Congo WHO predicts Ebola outbreak could end soon
Putin said "many" countries including Austria were keen to help in organising such a US-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready