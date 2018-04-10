Home > News > World >

Trump's top homeland security advisor resigns


Tom Bossert Trump's top homeland security advisor resigns

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said of the top aide's departure.

  • Published:
White House homeland security advisor Tom Bossert said that "after careful investigation" Washington is publicly attributing the massive "WannaCry" cyberattack to North Korea play

White House homeland security advisor Tom Bossert said that "after careful investigation" Washington is publicly attributing the massive "WannaCry" cyberattack to North Korea

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Donald Trump's White House was hit with a fresh resignation Tuesday as his top homeland security advisor, Tom Bossert -- once a presidential favorite -- announced his departure from the West Wing.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said of the top aide's departure.

The announcement came a day after John Bolton took over as Trump's fourth national security advisor.

Bossert had been Trump's pointman on issues from counterterror to national disasters to cyberattacks.

His polished appearance and articulate TV style had made him a Trump favorite.

During a visit to hurricane-struck Puerto Rico last October, Trump singled out the 43-year-old for glowing praise: "Great job. Great job."

As recently as last weekend, Bossert had represented the administration on television to talk about the the White House response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.``

Recommended Articles

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook to offer 'bounty' for reporting data abuse Mark Zuckerberg Facebook to offer 'bounty' for reporting data abuse
Julius Maada Bio: A new broom: SLeone president declares national cleanup day Julius Maada Bio A new broom: SLeone president declares national cleanup day
Jesus Santrich: Arrest of ex-negotiator could harm Colombia peace process: FARC Jesus Santrich Arrest of ex-negotiator could harm Colombia peace process: FARC
Viktor Orban: Hungarian people want to 'stop Soros', PM says Viktor Orban Hungarian people want to 'stop Soros', PM says
In Comoros: Ex-presidents embroiled in passport sale scandal In Comoros Ex-presidents embroiled in passport sale scandal
In Nigeria: 14 hurt in new fires at camp for displaced people In Nigeria 14 hurt in new fires at camp for displaced people

Recommended Videos

World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model
World News: We Don't Want More Money - Doctors Protest World News We Don't Want More Money - Doctors Protest
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding



Top Articles

1 Sergei Lavrov Russia FM tells diplomats Moscow will not bow to ultimatumsbullet
2 In Syria State media blames Israel for deadly strikes on airbasebullet
3 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
4 Trump 'Big price to pay,' after 'mindless' Syria attackbullet
5 In Italy Try stealing less, League head tells Romabullet
6 In Panama Government won't back Trump Organization in luxury...bullet
7 In Hungary Orban win brings headaches for Brusselsbullet
8 In Istanbul Cargo vessel crashes into waterside mansionbullet
9 Tom Bossert Trump's top homeland security advisor resignsbullet
10 Oscar Pistorius Top S.Africa court ends athlete's...bullet

Related Articles

Syria 'Chemical attack': what we know
Trump 'Big price to pay,' after 'mindless' Syria attack
North Korea White House blames country for cyberattack
Cyberattack US declares N. Korea led huge WannaCry
Harvey Rescuers in Texas intensify efforts as storm moves offshore

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Polish leaders in Warsaw marked the eighth anniversary of the 2010 plane crash that killed 96 passengers including president Lech Kaczynski and his wife Maria
In Poland Government demands Russia return 2010 presidential jet wreckage
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko give a joint press conference after talks in which Merkel agreed that there could be no Russia-German gas pipeline without Ukraine's involvement
Angela Merkel No Russia-German pipeline plan without Ukraine role: Chancellor
Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage in the Caribbean and Florida
World Economy Natural disasters in 2017 cost record $144 bn: Swiss Re
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a press conference in Moscow on April 10, 2018
Sergei Lavrov Moscow to propose UN resolution to probe alleged Syria chemical attack