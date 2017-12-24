Home > News > World >

Turkey :  Country dismisses more than 2,700 in latest post-coup purges


Turkey Country dismisses more than 2,700 in latest post-coup purges

The Turkish government on Sunday ordered the sacking of more than 2,700 people working in public institutions over alleged links to "terror" groups, in the latest round of purges since last year's failed coup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led a government crackdown on people, including journalists, lawyers and teachers, who it suspects of belonging to "terror" groups play

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led a government crackdown on people, including journalists, lawyers and teachers, who it suspects of belonging to "terror" groups

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Turkish government on Sunday ordered the sacking of more than 2,700 people working in public institutions over alleged links to "terror" groups, in the latest round of purges since last year's failed coup.

In a separate emergency decree, the country's defence procurement agency was ordered to answer to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instead of the defence ministry, in a move widely viewed as a further expansion of his powers.

Turkey's intelligence service (MIT) also came under Erdogan's control in August.

A total of 2,756 people including academics, soldiers and military personal were removed from different bodies including the interior, foreign and defence ministries, according to the Official Gazette.

All those dismissed were either members of "terror" organisations or had links to structures which were acting against national security, it said.

17 Turkish institutions were also ordered to close, including two newspapers and seven associations.

'Virus' of Gulen

More than 140,000 people including judges, lawyers and academics have been sacked or suspended since a failed coup in July last year, while some 55,000 people have been arrested over suspected links to US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and the coup attempt.

Turkey claims Gulen and his Hizmet (service) movement, which it calls the "Fethullah Terrorist Organisation", ordered and conducted the attempted coup.

Gulen, who's lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, denies any links to terrorism and the failed putsch.

Erdogan, who has also accused Gulen and his followers of infiltrating state institutions, has said the sackings were necessary to remove what he called the "virus" of Gulen's influence from state bodies.

Critics accuse the government of using state of emergency legislation to target its opponents, including opposition journalists and pro-Kurdish critics.

The co-leader of the main pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party, Selahattin Demirtas, is among those detained on terrorism charges, something he denies.

Uniforms for suspects

The decree on dismissals was published alongside another announcement that men accused of "acting against the constitutional order" would have to wear a single colour uniform, either brown or grey, during court hearings.

The uniform will also apply to those accused of attempting to abolish the Turkish government and will come into force next month.

Erdogan previously said that alleged coup-plotters would wear clothing similar to the notorious orange jumpsuits used at the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay.

The move is in response to a man, accused of plotting to assassinate Erdogan, appearing in court in July wearing a white "Hero" T-shirt.

Erdogan on Sunday said the decision about the uniforms was a wish from "victims, those wronged".

"They won't be able to appear in court with a tie, in an ostentatious way," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Mali: Ousted Malian president arrives back in Bamako In Mali Ousted Malian president arrives back in Bamako
Islamic State: Iraq's Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas Islamic State Iraq's Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmas
In Italy: Lawmakers snub vote on divisive citizenship law In Italy Lawmakers snub vote on divisive citizenship law
China: Country has shut down 13,000 websites since 2015 - Xinhua China Country has shut down 13,000 websites since 2015 - Xinhua
In Philippines: Storm death toll tops 200, tens of thousands displaced In Philippines Storm death toll tops 200, tens of thousands displaced
In China: World's largest amphibious aircraft takes off In China World's largest amphibious aircraft takes off

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 In China World's largest amphibious aircraft takes offbullet
2 In Italy Lawmakers snub vote on divisive citizenship lawbullet
3 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
4 Islamic State Iraq's Mosul celebrates first post-IS Christmasbullet
5 United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages...bullet
6 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
7 In Mali Ousted Malian president arrives back in Bamakobullet
8 George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful...bullet
9 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at...bullet
10 In Philippines Storm death toll tops 200, tens of...bullet

Related Articles

Syria Major powers seek to hold Sochi congress for country in late January
UN World body vote a setback but US key to Mideast peace hopes
In Erdogan President's supporters plead guilty to assaulting protesters
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey President urges world to resist US threat in Jerusalem vote
Mike Pence VP pays surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan
In Syria Opposition urges Russia to push Damascus over peace settlement
In Belgium Puigdemont supporters in celebrate 'bitter' win
In Turkey Pro-Kurdish leader goes on trial over 'terror' links
In Turkey Trial begins of pro-Kurdish leader on 'terror' links
In Turkey Pro-Kurdish leader to go on trial over 'terror' links

Top Videos

1 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debtbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

The US Navy's research vessel Atlantis deploys the cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle (CURV-21) off the coast of Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina, as part of the search for the missing San Juan submarine
San Juan Submarine New contact detected in search for vanished Argentine submarine
Brazil's President Michel Temer has himself been charged with corruption
In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
It took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control at a cafe and shop inside London Zoo
London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
Zimbabwe's then army chief Constantino Guveya Chiwenga speaks during a press conference at the Tongogara Barracks in Harare (on November 20, 2017
In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President