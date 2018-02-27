Home > News > World >

Turkey says Syrian Kurd's case 'day of reckoning' for Prague


In Turkey Government says Syrian Kurd's case 'day of reckoning' for Prague

Czech authorities at the weekend detained Muslim, the former leader of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and still a figurehead for Kurds in Syria, at the request of Ankara.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A child joins a protest in Erbil demanding the release of Saleh Muslim play

A child joins a protest in Erbil demanding the release of Saleh Muslim

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey on Tuesday said the case of detained Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim was a "day of reckoning" for the Czech Republic, pressing its NATO ally Prague to extradite him to face a terror trial.

Czech authorities at the weekend detained Muslim, the former leader of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and still a figurehead for Kurds in Syria, at the request of Ankara.

The arrest came as Turkey presses an over month-long operation inside Syria aimed at dislodging the People's Protection Units (YPG) -- the military wing of the PYD -- from the Afrin region of the country's north.

"This is the day of reckoning for our NATO ally the Czech Republic," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told ruling party MPs. "We hope our ally will show the necessary solidarity and extradite this terrorist."

He added: "Whatever happens, one thing is certain. Terror chiefs can no longer wander about as they wish."

Muslim is due to appear before a Prague court on Tuesday to decide whether to remand him in custody. If he is jailed, then the process of considering Turkey's extradition request can begin.

Swap for Czech nationals?

There have been questions over why the Czech authorities at the weekend acted on the Turkish warrant against Muslim, who is wanted over a 2016 bombing in Ankara and faces 30 life sentences if convicted.

Until now, he had been able to move around the EU without problem. He denies the charges.

Press reports in Turkey and the Czech Republic have speculated over the possibility of exchanging Muslim for two Czech nationals jailed in Turkey on charges of fighting for the YPG in Syria.

Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova were sentenced last year to six years and three months behind bars and are currently held in the eastern Turkish region of Van.

But Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul denied any exchange was in the offing, saying "there is no question of a swap request".

Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky late Monday also denied there was any link, saying: "In our country, the rules are clear. We are a state of law."

Ankara sees the YPG and PYD as the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which for over three decades has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state and is banned by Turkey, the US and the European Union as a terror group.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Russia: Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels In Russia Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels
In Borno: Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack In Borno Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack
In Congo: DRC military court jails policeman for life for killing protester In Congo DRC military court jails policeman for life for killing protester
Jordi Sanchez: Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as Catalan president Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as Catalan president
In Syria: Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN In Syria Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN
Saleh Muslim: Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer Saleh Muslim Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer

Recommended Videos

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding
Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked



Top Articles

1 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
2 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
3 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
4 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attackbullet
7 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
8 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
9 Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader...bullet
10 Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to...bullet

Related Articles

In Prague Syrian Kurd leader arrested on Turkish warrant
Ibrahim Kalin Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'
In Iraq State holds key to Yazidi return to Sinjar: ICG
In France Thousands of Kurds stage protest march
Rex Tillerson Turkey-US: main points of discord
In Iraq Government asks BP to study developing Kirkuk oilfields
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President meets pope as Rome bans protests
In Syria Locals mobilise to defend hometown against Turkey
Pope Francis Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with Holy Father
NATO 'More civilians killed' as Turkey pursues Syria campaign

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Of the 276 girls kidnapped from Chibok, 112 are still believed to be held by Boko Haram
In Nigeria A timeline of abducted Chibok schoolgirls
Djibril Basole (L) and Gilbert Diendere are accused of involvement in a failed 2015 coup which was thwarted by street protesters
In Burkina Faso Top generals on trial over failed 2015 coup
Fox was to make a major speech about the advantages of pursuing an independent trade policy.
Martin Donnelly Former senior official slams UK's Brexit trade plans
More than 500 people have been killed in the latest strikes on rebel held Eastern Ghouta
In Syria Humanitarian 'pause' takes effect in rebel enclave