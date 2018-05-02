Home > News > World >

Turkey slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade


Turkey Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade

Turkey on Wednesday lashed out at a debt downgrade by ratings agency S&P as dubiously timed less than two months ahead of elections and based on lacklustre analysis.

  • Published:
The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy play

The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey on Wednesday lashed out at a debt downgrade by ratings agency S&P as dubiously timed less than two months ahead of elections and based on lacklustre analysis.

S&P on Tuesday dropped Turkey's foreign currency debt ratings to a speculative 'BB-/B' for long- and short-term issues respectively, citing deteriorating finances and rising inflation.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government's pointman on the economy, accused S&P of deliberately bringing forward a ratings assessment initially planned for August to before June 24 polls.

"It is clear that the decision was brought forward to an earlier date," he wrote on Twitter, accusing the agency of "incorrect timing".

"The analysis of S&P is also inadequate," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 instead of November 3, 2019 to fully legalise a new executive presidency boosting the powers of head of state.

A potentially worsening economic climate is seen as one of the reasons behind Erdogan's abrupt move although this has been rejected by government officials.

Promise of accelerated reform

The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy, in particular that it is overheating with high inflation, a weak currency and wide current account deficit.

S&P said: "Our downgrade reflects our view that there is a risk of a hard landing for Turkey's overheating, credit-fueled economy."

But Simsek said overheating fears were "a story of 2017" as the increases in credit volumes slowed down in 2018, financial conditions were tighter and the central bank had also acted by raising rates.

He said the deterioration in the current account deficit was likely to be temporary and vowed reforms would be accelerated after the elections.

Markets responded positively to the elections being brought forward from the original date of November 2019 which has reduced the political uncertainty, he said.

The robustness of Turkey's economy has always been a political ace of Erdogan since his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) first came to power in 2002.

Erdogan credits himself with rescuing the country from the chaos that brought it to near financial meltdown in the 2000-2001 crisis to create an "Anatolian tiger" with thriving industry and services.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Meghan Markle: Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession
In Libya: IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12 In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
Basque: Key dates in history of group ETA Basque Key dates in history of group ETA
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls Recep Tayyip Erdogan Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls
Cyprus: Israel may seek arbitration over gas field: minister Cyprus Israel may seek arbitration over gas field: minister
Mike Pompeo: New US Secretary wants NKorea weapons program dismantled 'without delay' Mike Pompeo New US Secretary wants NKorea weapons program dismantled 'without delay'

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
5 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
6 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
7 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic churchbullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet

Related Articles

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls
In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for president
Peter Maurer Red Cross chief sees Syria aid shift towards 'rehabilitation'
Tech Far-right protesters and leftists around the world hit the streets for May Day — take a look at the dramatic protests
In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1
World White Gouse delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico for 30 days
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thaw
Abdullah Gul Turkish ex-president says not running for the top job in June
Iran Attacks IS suspects stand trial

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
9 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
10 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

Map locating attack in Mubi, Nigeria
In Nigeria 86 killed in suicide blasts: gravediggers
The Nobel Literature Prize has been reserved on seven occasions since it was first awarded in 1901: in 1914, 1918, 1935, 1940, 1941, 1942 and 1943
In Sweden 2018 Nobel Literature Prize's fate to be announced Friday
Chhota Rajan ordered the killing of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011 because he was unhappy about negative articles, prosecutors said
In India Gangster sentenced to life in prison for journalist murder
President Iohannis said he found the government's proposed judicial reforms package did not conform either to Romania's consitution or to EU standards
Klaus Iohannis Romanian president refuses to approve controversial judicial reforms