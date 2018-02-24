Home > News > World >

Turkey urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'


Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'

Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote play

Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote on Saturday.

"The regime is committing massacres in Eastern Ghouta," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

"The world should say stop to this massacre together," Kalin said.

New air strikes hit the enclave on Saturday raising the civilian death toll from seven days of intense bombardment to over 500 including more than 120 children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

"Have you seen or heard a country seriously react to the continued atrocity in Eastern Ghouta for several days?" Erdogan thundered later Saturday.

The UN Security Council had been due to hold a vote Friday on a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire to allow aid deliveries and the evacuation of seriously wounded civilians but diplomatic haggling delayed it.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday called on Russia and Iran to "stop" the regime's bombardment in one of the conflict's bloodiest episodes.

While Turkey has supported Syrian rebels, Russia and Iran are strong supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad whose removal Ankara has called for.

Ankara does not have any official contact with Damascus.

"There are still those wretched people who say 'let's come together with Assad'. What is there to repair, to instigate with a murderer who killed a million of his fellow citizens?" Erdogan asked during a speech in the southern city of Osmaniye.

As part of a peace process held in Astana aimed at stopping the seven-year war, the three countries sought to create de-escalation zones across Syria, including one for Eastern Ghouta.

More than 340,000 people have been killed and millions forced to flee the country or been internally displaced in the conflict, which began with anti-government protests in 2011.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Riyadh: Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonia: Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Robert Mugabe: Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
In Cameroon: Opposition party picks presidential candidate In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate
In Pakistan: Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse In Pakistan Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse
Joanna Demafelis: Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon Joanna Demafelis Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
5 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's...bullet
6 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
7 In Syria Strikes pound rebel enclave as world fumbles for...bullet
8 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
9 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
10 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham...bullet

Related Articles

Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday after Cabinet agreement
Armenian Genocide The disputed massacres of 1915-17
Dutch charge d'affaires Turkey raps Dutch diplomat over Armenian 'genocide' vote
Opinion Hello? A darker dolly stalks the stairs
In Afrin Pro-Kurdish party says Turkey lying about 'no civilian deaths'
Trump White House denies being weak on Russia, says more sanctions to come
Strategy There's a $2 million treasure hidden somewhere in the Rockies — and at least 4 people have died looking for it
Politics Russian bots reportedly pushed a Thanksgiving food poisoning hoax on Twitter as practice for influencing the 2016 election
In Syria Fears and outrage over bloodshed in rebel enclave
Ibrahim Kalin Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.
In Uzbekistan Activist freed after 12 years in prison
ZemZeman, a 73-year-old ex-communist with strong pro-Russian, pro-Chinese and anti-Muslim views, won a second five-year term in a presidential vote in January.n
Yevgeni Nikulin Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Three more environmentalists arrested: website
Protestors demonstrate against the visit of North Korean General Kim Yong Chol who will attend the Winter Olympics closing ceremony Sunday
Winter Olympics Relatives protest visit by N. Korea general blamed for warship sinking