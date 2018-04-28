Home > News > World >

Turkish ex-president Gul says not running for the top job in June


Abdullah Gul Turkish ex-president says not running for the top job in June

Former Turkish head of state Abdullah Gul on Saturday ruled out running for the presidency in June, dousing fevered speculation he would challenge incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Published:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and his predecessor Abdullah Gul (C-R) co-founded the ruling AKP party play

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and his predecessor Abdullah Gul (C-R) co-founded the ruling AKP party

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Turkish head of state Abdullah Gul on Saturday ruled out running for the presidency in June, dousing fevered speculation he would challenge incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The polls are significant because under constitutional changes approved in an April 2017 referendum, Turkey will be run under an executive presidency with boosted powers for the head of state.

"There is no longer the question of my candidacy," Gul told reporters, blaming a lack of "wide consensus" between opposition parties.

Erdogan announced early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 instead of November 3, 2019 and rumours were rife that Gul would run against him.

Although opposition leaders discussed the subject last week, there were concerns among senior officials and politicians over Gul's past ties with Erdogan.

Gul was president between 2007 and 2014 during Erdogan's time as premier. The two men founded the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) with others in 2001.

After Gul stepped down in 2014, Erdogan was elected head of state.

Gul said the leader of the conservative Saadet (Felicity) Party, Temel Karamollaoglu, had independently sought to rally supporters behind the former head of state.

"I had said that if there was a wide consensus, I would not shy away from doing my bit," Gul said.

Gul has abstained from politics after 2014, a point which he stressed on Saturday.

However, Gul was critical of the political and social climate in Turkey without naming Erdogan as he described the "big difficulties" the country was facing domestically and internationally.

"We are too busy with reciprocal personal attacks and political manoeuvring rather than what is good for Turkey... Turkey unfortunately does not have a positive agenda. In this environment, we are heading for elections," Gul said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
5 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
6 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media...bullet
9 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
10 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing...bullet

Related Articles

In Turkey Country slams top court for 'wrong decision' on journalists
In Turkey President Erdogan's tensions with predecessor erupt into open feud
In Turkey Almost 150 go on trial over coup bridge massacre
In Turkey Almost 150 go on trial over coup bridge massacre
In Turkey Erdogan: Turkey's pugnacious 'chief' eyeing new poll knockout

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM