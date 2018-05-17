Home > News > World >

UK slashes maximum stake on gambling machines to £2


Gambling UK slashes maximum stake on machines to £2

Britain will slash the maximum stake on controversial gambling machines to £2 ($2.7, 2.3 euros) per spin, the government said Thursday, as it vowed "to protect the most vulnerable in society" from harmful losses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The decision to slash the maximum stake on gambling machines will come as a blow to betting companies play

The decision to slash the maximum stake on gambling machines will come as a blow to betting companies

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Britain will slash the maximum stake on controversial gambling machines to £2 ($2.7, 2.3 euros) per spin, the government said Thursday, as it vowed "to protect the most vulnerable in society" from harmful losses.

The biggest wager for popular fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs), which allow gamblers to bet every 20 seconds, will be cut sharply from the current level of £100, the department for digital, culture, media and sport said in a statement.

The new rules for the popular electronic casino-style games, like roulette and bingo, follow a government review.

The machines -- dubbed the crack cocaine of the gambling world by campaigners due to their addictive nature and escalating cost -- have long faced fierce criticism from opposition MPs and religious leaders with many calling for the maximum £2 bet.

"When faced with the choice of halfway measures or doing everything we can to protect vulnerable people, we have chosen to take a stand," said culture minister Matt Hancock in Thursday's statement.

"These machines are a social blight and prey on some of the most vulnerable in society, and we are determined to put a stop to it and build a fairer society for all."

The government also announced measures to tighten online betting protections and television advertising and raise awareness about potential harm. In addition it will launch a probe into the public health impact of betting.

"Problem gambling can devastate individuals' lives, families and communities," added sports minister Tracey Crouch.

"It is right that we take decisive action now to ensure a responsible gambling industry that protects the most vulnerable in our society."

Thursday's decision will come as a blow to betting companies, who have warned that shops could close as a result.

The country's Gambling Commission had already called in March for the maximum stake to be cut to no more than £30.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Royal Wedding: Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzy Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzy
Clarke Gayford: New Zealand's 'first bloke' fends off angry shark Clarke Gayford New Zealand's 'first bloke' fends off angry shark
Ebola: Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak Ebola Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak
European Union: Court upholds curbs on bee-killing pesticide European Union Court upholds curbs on bee-killing pesticide
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny' Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'
In Spain: Protests to demand funds to fight domestic violence In Spain Protests to demand funds to fight domestic violence

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
6 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
9 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet
10 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank...bullet

Related Articles

United Nations 68 percent of world population will live in urban areas by 2050
Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea
IT group shared data with Russia: Whistleblower
Bill Morneau Canada ready to indemnify Trans Mountain pipeline losses

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) speaks with his wife Cilia Flores(R) at a rally in Charallave, southeast from Caracas. The United States has called the elections undemocratic
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's leader seeks N.Korea-style talks with US
Mexico's independent presidential candidate Margarita Zavala, seen in a file photo, has dropped out of Mexico's presidential race
In Mexico Independent Zavala drops out of presidential race
Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh holds his luggage at Istanbul Ataturk Airport as he prepares to leave Turkey
In Israel Ambassador Eitan Naeh exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts
Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, has been locked in talks to reach an Italian coalition government agreement with Five Star head Luigi Di Maio
Matteo Salvini Anti-EU 'barbarian' announces Italian govt deal close