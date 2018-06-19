Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK to lose access to EU-only police databases


Barnier UK to lose access to EU-only police databases

The UK will eventually lose access to EU-only police databases after it leaves the bloc, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A pro-EU campaigner watched as the Brexit Facts Bus, rolled out by European Union advocates as they kicked off a new initiative against Brexit in February play

A pro-EU campaigner watched as the Brexit Facts Bus, rolled out by European Union advocates as they kicked off a new initiative against Brexit in February

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The UK will eventually lose access to EU-only police databases after it leaves the bloc, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said Tuesday.

"Let's be clear: based on the UK's positions, our cooperation will need to be organised differently," Michel Barnier said during a speech in Vienna.

"It will rely on effective and reciprocal exchanges, but not on access to EU-only or Schengen-only databases."

Barnier said it was "understandable" that "the UK's recent paper on security expresses a desire to keep the benefits of EU membership".

However, he said this would not be possible because of the UK's decision "to leave the EU, its institutions, structures and safeguards".

Barnier said those institutions had been crucial in creating the trust necessary for enabling the current "intense cooperation" between member states on security matters.

"This trust does not fall from the sky! There is no magic wand," Barnier said.

"If you leave this 'ecosystem', you lose the benefits of this cooperation. You are a third country because you have decided to be so," he went on, adding that "an ambitious new relationship" would have to be negotiated on this basis.

He also directly addressed those in the UK who accuse the EU of being inflexible in what it has been prepared to offer in negotiations.

"We will not be drawn into this blame game. It would mean wasting time we don't have," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Audi: Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probe Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probe
Central Africa Republic: Boris Becker's diplomatic passport is 'fake' Central Africa Republic Boris Becker's diplomatic passport is 'fake'
In Yemen: Government forces enter Hodeida airport In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airport
In Malaysia: Murder case linked to Najib 'may be re-opened' In Malaysia Murder case linked to Najib 'may be re-opened'
In France: Rifts emerge among rail unions over pursuing strikes In France Rifts emerge among rail unions over pursuing strikes
Tayyip Erdogan: Religious Turkish party turns against ex-ally Tayyip Erdogan Religious Turkish party turns against ex-ally

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead...bullet
3 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
4 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
5 In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with bladebullet
6 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
7 Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno statebullet
8 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
9 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end...bullet
10 Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed...bullet

Related Articles

Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader makes two-day visit to China
Lethal Injection Thailand carries out first execution since 2009
In Indonesia Search on for dozens missing ferry sinking
United Nations Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide
Afghanistan Taliban's surprise ceasefire celebrations raise hopes for peace
Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poor
US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Flowers were placed with a photo of Zhang Chaolin at a building in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, last August on the anniversary of his death
In Fance Stiff jail terms sought for French teens in Chinese tailor's death
A slightly injured boy cries at a migrant protest against poor living conditions at a camp in Athens last year
Antonio Guterres UN chief says migration is 'inevitable'
Nicaraguans attend the burial of six people who died when their house was set on fire over the weekend as political unrest continued
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Seoul, which has tens of thousands of US troops on its soil to help protect it from its hostile northern neighbour, said the suspension would affect the large-scale Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises slated for August
US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills